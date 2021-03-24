Menu
Shirley Eilbes-Eckes
FUNERAL HOME
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
N7199 N. Crystal Lake Road
Beaver Dam, WI

Eilbes-Eckes, Shirley S.

WAUPUN - Shirley S. Eilbes-Eckes, age 85, of Waupun, died peacefully on Sunday, March 21, 2021, at her home.

The visitation will be at ST. STEPHEN EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH in Horicon on Thursday, March 25, from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. The Rev. Daniel Seehafer will be officiating, and burial will be at Highland Memory Gardens in the Town of Trenton, Dodge County, Wis.

Shirley Sena Pederson was born on Aug. 29, 1935, in Beaver Dam, Wis., to Martin and Clara (Teletzke) Pederson. She was united in marriage with Richard Eilbes and later married Lawrence Eckes. Shirley loved to crochet, specializing in tablecloths and afghans. Many of her fondest memories were fishing and camping with her family. She was a member of St. Stephen Evangelical Lutheran Church in Horicon for many years. Shirley's most important job was being a wife, mother and grandmother. She also worked at Walmart for a number of years.

Shirley is survived by her children, Sandy (George) Silcock of Fond du Lac, Frank (Roxanne) Owens of Horicon, Julie (Jeff) Olig of Crossville, Tenn., Barbara (Mark) Schmitz of North Fond du Lac, and Nancy (Dean) Neevel of Waupun; 17 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; nieces and nephews; other relatives and friend. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands, Richard and Lawrence; a daughter, Diane Ische; and siblings, Frank Pederson, Margie Schneiter, and Diane LaHaye.

Memorials may be made in Shirley Eilbes-Eckes' name to the American Cancer Society.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, or for directions and other information, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.


Published by WiscNews.com on Mar. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
25
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. Stephen's Ev. Lutheran Church-Horicon
505 N. Palmatory Street, Horicon, WI
Mar
25
Service
11:00a.m.
St. Stephen's Ev. Lutheran Church-Horicon
505 N. Palmatory Street, Horicon, WI
Mar
25
Interment
12:00p.m.
Highland Memory Gardens, Beaver Dam
W9782 Hwy. 151, Beaver Dam, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Love you Grandma. You are missed!
Chad Hartwig
Grandchild
July 29, 2021
THE TARR FAMILY
March 25, 2021
Julie and family. Sorry for the loss of your mom. She will be missed especially her smiles.
Steve & Mary Olig
Family Friend
March 24, 2021
Nancy and family, I am so sorry for your loss! Keeping you in my prayers.
Shelley Mertig
March 24, 2021
So Sorry to hear of the passing of Aunt Shirley. She was a dear, sweet woman with a Very Bright Light! Blessed to have known her...Hugs to all! ❤
Laurie (Tarr) Charlton
Family
March 24, 2021
