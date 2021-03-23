Eilbes-Eckes, Shirley S.

WAUPUN - Shirley S. Eilbes-Eckes, age 85, of Waupun, died peacefully on Sunday, March 21, 2021 at her home.

The visitation will be at St. Stephen Ev. Lutheran Church in Horicon on Thursday, March 25, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Rev. Daniel Seehafer will be officiating and burial will be at Highland Memory Gardens in the Town of Trenton, Dodge County, Wisconsin.

Shirley Sena Pederson was born on August 29, 1935 in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin to Martin and Clara (Teletzke) Pederson. She was united in marriage with Richard Eilbes and later married Lawrence Eckes. Shirley loved to crochet; specializing in tablecloths and afghans. Many of her fondest memories were fishing and camping with her family. She was a member of St. Stephen Ev. Lutheran Church in Horicon for many years. Shirley's most important job was being a wife, mother and grandmother. She also worked at Walmart for a number of years.

Shirley is survived by her children, Sandy (George) Silcock of Fond du Lac, Frank (Roxanne) Owens of Horicon, Julie (Jeff) Olig of Crossville, TN, Barbara (Mark) Schmitz of North Fond du Lac, and Nancy (Dean) Neevel of Waupun; 17 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; nieces and nephews; other relatives and friend. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands, Richard and Lawrence; a daughter, Diane Ische; and siblings, Frank Pederson, Margie Schneiter, and Diane LaHaye.

Memorials may be made in Shirley Eilbes-Eckes' name to the American Cancer Society.

