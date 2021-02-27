Menu
Shirley Hasheider
1926 - 2021
BORN
1926
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hooverson Funeral Home - Sauk City
251 Water St
Sauk City, WI

Hasheider, Shirley Elaine (Bass)

SAUK CITY - Shirley Elaine (Bass) Hasheider, of rural Sauk City, was born April 17, 1926, to Floyd K. and Irene L. (Kleiner) Bass in the Town of Sumpter. Their family moved to the Town of Troy in March 1942 after being evicted from their Sumpter home by the Badger Army Ordnance Works. Shirley attended Kern's Corner School, then graduated from Prairie du Sac High School in 1943. She worked at the Badger Army Ordnance Works until her marriage to Howard C. Hasheider on June 2, 1945. To this union six children were born. Shirley was a member of Black Hawk- Bethlehem United Methodist Church. She taught Sunday school, was a 4-H leader, a member of the Little Prairie Homemakers, was the church secretary for over 20 years, and belonged to the United Methodist Women of the Black Hawk Church.

A 49-year cancer survivor, Shirley was a great encouragement to many community members who faced medical challenges. She liked to garden, raise flowers, bake cookies and care for grandchildren. Shirley passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by family, on Feb. 23, 2021. A memorial service will be held later this year.

Surviving are her six children, Leila Shenk, Ilene (Dale) LaCount, Neal (Vicky) Hasheider, Philip (Mary) Hasheider, Bruce Hasheider, and Edith (Craig) Vitale; 11 grandchildren, Alita (Kevin), Reade, Brent (Catherine), Bart (Brynn), Rachael (Marty), Marcus (Paige), Julia (Victor), Robert (Brenda), Heidi (Josh), Amy (Drew) and Andrea (Anthony); and 11 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Howard (March 1979); grandson, David; son-in-law, Jerome Shenk; brother and sister-in-law, Harlan and Hazel Bass; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Merle and Lucy Hasheider.

Memorials may be given to Black Hawk-Bethlehem United Methodist Church, Sauk City, or the charity of your choice.

Hooverson Funeral Home, Sauk City, is assisting the family. Sign an online guestbook at www.hooversonfuneralhomes.com.


Published by WiscNews.com on Feb. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our deepest sympathy to the family. She was a very special lady.
John and Mary Deininger
February 27, 2021
Deepest sympathy to the Hasheider Family! Hugs and prayer. Connie( Von Behren) Harrison
Connie Harrison
February 27, 2021
