CAMBRIA - Shirley Mae Hein, age 87, of Cambria, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at the Randolph Health Services.

Shirley was born on July 18, 1933, in the town of Calamus, to Otto and Dorothy (Kirchberg) Lubenau. Shirley was united in marriage to Herman Hein on Sept. 4, 1954, at the Lowell Methodist Church. They enjoyed 51 years of marriage and traveled together to 21 states. Shirley was a member of Lowell United Methodist Church, where she served 17 years as trustee, was a communion Steward and served on the Personnel and Finance Committee. Shirley served her community as an EMT for Cambria Community Ambulance Service for 10 years. Many will remember Shirley for her vivacious personality while working as a cook and waitress for a number of years at the former Crossroads Super Club in Cambria.

Shirley will be sadly missed and mourned by her sister, Carol (Delmar) Vick of Columbus; nieces; nephews; several other relatives; and many dear friends, especially Denise (Tim) Ashlely, of Cambria, Carol Ann Smith and Sharon Salzwedel, both of Columbus.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Herman, on Sept. 17, 2005.

A private family funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at the KRATZ-SMEDEMA FUNERAL HOME with the Rev. Renee Dymond officiating. Burial will follow in the Cambria Cemetery.

