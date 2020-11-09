Hodgson, Shirley A.

ASHWAUBENON - Shirley A. Hodgson, 90, of Ashwaubenon, died Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at Woodside Lutheran Home. Shirley was born on Aug. 20, 1930, in Beaver Dam, daughter of the late Erhard and Mildred (Soldner) Indermuehle. She was a graduate of Juneau High School with the class of 1948. Shirley trained as a nurse and spent her professional career in Dodge County. Shirley was a world traveler, having visited six continents, and loved sharing her homemade meals with her family and friends.

Shirley is survived by her daughter, Katherine (Richard) Moore, Ashwaubenon; two granddaughters, Erin Moore, Ashwaubenon, and Kristen (David) Booth, Rice Lake; three great-grandchildren, Kaeson, Kellen and Charles; one sister, SuZanne (Clarence) Arndt; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; and two sisters, Maureen Indermuehle, and Nellie (Archie) Winker.

Shirley's remains will be laid to rest at Oak Grove Cemetery near Juneau, Wis. A memorial service will be held at a later date when relatives and friends can safely gather to remember Shirley. Expressions of sympathy, memories and photos may be shared with Shirley's family on her tribute page at www.lyndahl.com.