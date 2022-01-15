Menu
Shirley Jahnke
1929 - 2022
BORN
1929
DIED
2022
ABOUT
Juneau High School
FUNERAL HOME
Jensen Funeral & Cremation - Columbus
248 South Ludington Street
Columbus, WI

Jahnke, Shirley J.

COLUMBUS - Shirley J. Jahnke, age 92, passed away on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at the Milwaukee Catholic Home, Milwaukee, Wis. She was born on Oct. 31, 1929, in Beaver Dam, the only child of Eugene and Viola (Stueber) Klink. She graduated from Juneau High School in 1947 and earned her bachelor's degree from Mount Mary College, Milwaukee, in 1951. She was married to Earl Jahnke on Aug. 30, 1952, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Clyman, and together they had six children. Shirley was a devoted wife and mother and worked for many years as the office manager for her husband's dental practice. She was a member of St. Jerome Catholic Church in Columbus, and was very active in parish and school functions.

Survivors include her four sons, Nicholas (Carol) of Middleburg, Va., Frederick (Gail) of Madison, Paul (Suzanne) of Hartford, and Mark (Deborah) of Janesville; daughter-in-law, Yvonne Jahnke of Oconomowoc; son-in-law, Norman Hansen; 16 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; a brother-in-law, Richard Jahnke of Beaver Dam; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Earl, in 2000; daughter, Mary Patrice Hansen, in 2000; and son, Dr. Peter Jahnke, in 2014.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Jerome Catholic Church. The Rev. Grant Thies will officiate. Interment will be in Hillside Cemetery, Columbus. A gathering to celebrate Shirley's life will occur at a later date. Memorials may be directed to St. Jerome School Endowment Fund or the charity of one's choice. Special thanks to Drs. Rolf and Sam Poser, the staffs at Home Again, Prairie Ridge Health Hospital, St. Mary's Hospital, and the Milwaukee Catholic Home. Please share your online condolences with Shirley's family at jensenfuneralandcremation.com.

Jensen Funeral & Cremation

Columbus (920) 623-5850


Published by WiscNews.com from Jan. 15 to Jan. 24, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Funeral services provided by:
Jensen Funeral & Cremation - Columbus
I want to thank you for giving me the opportunity to care for your mom Shirley she was an amazing women and I spent a lot of time sitting and talking to her i really enjoyed taking care of her. very sorry for your loss may she RIP she will be missed by many
Tanya Voigts
Other
January 16, 2022
Your mother was a wonderful example of what every family wishes of their own mother. Her kind eyes should not be mistaken for how strong a person she was. Her priorities of Faith and Family never wavered.
Mark Coughlin
January 15, 2022
