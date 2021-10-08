Menu
Shirley Jess Lloyd
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021

Lloyd, Shirley Jess

MIDDLETON - Shirley Jess Lloyd, 89, of Middleton, Wis., passed away on Sept. 13, 2021, at the VA Hospital in Madison, Wis., after a short battle with cancer. Jess was born in Oxford, Wis., on Jan. 31, 1932, to Jesse and Velma (Luger) Lloyd. Jess served in the U.S. Navy.

Jess was a mechanic and also raced stock cars. He enjoyed traveling and going out to eat. He was an avid clock collector. Jess's biggest passion was having his own polka band, Uncle Jess and the Stardusters, which recorded numerous records. He could play any instrument without ever having a lesson. His biggest love was playing the drums.

Jess is survived by his four children, Daniel (Susan) Lloyd, Donna (Scott) Kevilus, Debra (Matt) Riewer, and David (Shawndra) Lloyd; brothers, Stub (Ida) Lloyd and Sheldon (Susan) Lloyd; uncle, Faye Luger; nephews, Steven Lloyd (Lori Kleist) and Bradley Lloyd; nieces, Brenda (Scott) Petersen and Jenny Tucker (Christopher Jones); 14 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; five great-nephews; four great-nieces; and four great-great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Carol Julson; brother, Dennis Lloyd; great-grandson, Jayce; great-great-nephew, Carson; brother-in-law, Peter Julson; and very dear and special friend, Maxine Rittenhouse.

Family and friends, please join us at a graveside service with military rites on Saturday, Oct. 16, at 1:30 p.m. at the OXFORD CEMETERY, Oxford, Wis., with Pastor Brenda Pulver officiating. A celebration of life will follow at the Oxford VFW from 2 p.m.-5 p.m.



Published by WiscNews.com on Oct. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
16
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Oxford VFW
WI
Oct
16
Graveside service
1:30p.m.
OXFORD CEMETERY
Oxford, WI
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
