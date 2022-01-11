Menu
Shirley Mack
1941 - 2022
BORN
1941
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
N7199 N. Crystal Lake Road
Beaver Dam, WI

Mack, Shirley M.

BEAVER DAM - Shirley M. Mack, 80, of Beaver Dam peacefully passed away on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022 at Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam surrounded by her loving family.

Shirley was born on Dec. 27, 1941 the daughter of Herbert and Rose (Kuiper) Arndt in Fox Lake, Wis. She was a long-time employee of Super Valu. and Orv and Wally's Supermarket. She was a member of St. Katharine Drexel Parish. Shirley was very family oriented, absolutely loved her sidekick Abbey and would help anyone if she could. Shirley was an independent woman who truly enjoyed her companionship with her many wonderful friends and time spent at the Senior Center in Beaver Dam. She especially enjoyed crochet club, Wii bowling and cheering on the Green Bay Packers.

Shirley will be deeply missed by her daughters, Brenda Sucharski (Randy Nelson) of Oak Creek, Gail (Jim) Bruce of Reedsburg, Vicki (Dan) Olsen of Waupun and Shelly (Bruce) Rademacher of Sun Prairie; 11 grandchildren, Stephanie (Julian) Palacios, Kathryn (Joe) McDowell, Wendy Sucharski, Tara (Greg) Schubert, Tim (Dayna) Jahns, Brad Jahns (fiancée Susie Crook) Matt Olsen, Brandon Olsen, Kaitlyn Twing (fiancé Zach Niemann) Hailey Rademacher and Zoe Rademacher; 10 great grandchildren, Natalie, Cristian, Cruz, Ember, Lauryn, Parker, Barryn, Avrey, Avryl, and Bryar; her sister, Mary Wille and her brother, Kenneth Arndt. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends and her faithful sidekick Abbey.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Frank Arndt; sisters, Betty Sheskey and Beverly Nehmer; former husband, Gary Mack; son-in-law, Steven Sucharski; and her grandson, Joshua Rademacher.

A celebration of Life for Shirley will be held at a later date.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.


Published by WiscNews.com on Jan. 11, 2022.
So sorry for your loss, Shirley was a great person. She'll be missed by all!
Kim Olsen
Friend
January 10, 2022
So sorry to hear of Shirley's passing. I met Shirley at MSA. My little grandson took a special liking to Shirley when he would stop at the office with me when Shirley and Abbey were there. Shirley made him feel special doing special little things for him. It was always a treat to have her and her side kick there. She will be missed by everyone who knew her, but especially her sweet puppy! RIP Shirley!!
Sue Koehn
Friend
January 10, 2022
Shirley was a wonderful person, and good friend. I will miss her from our packer parties at the Watermark and seeing her on Friday´s at the Hook and needles class, and the Wii games on Thursday morning. She really was a beautiful person and always willing to help.
Mary Morgan
January 12, 2022
Please know that Shirley will be missed by both of us. Nineteen years as neighbors will provide many memories for us.
Mary Schmaus
Neighbor
January 11, 2022
My mother was a beautiful, loving, caring, generous woman. My children, grandchildren and I are already missing her gentle presence in our lives. Heartbroken.
Brenda Sucharski
Daughter
January 11, 2022
