Mack, Shirley M.

BEAVER DAM - Shirley M. Mack, 80, of Beaver Dam peacefully passed away on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022 at Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam surrounded by her loving family.

Shirley was born on Dec. 27, 1941 the daughter of Herbert and Rose (Kuiper) Arndt in Fox Lake, Wis. She was a long-time employee of Super Valu. and Orv and Wally's Supermarket. She was a member of St. Katharine Drexel Parish. Shirley was very family oriented, absolutely loved her sidekick Abbey and would help anyone if she could. Shirley was an independent woman who truly enjoyed her companionship with her many wonderful friends and time spent at the Senior Center in Beaver Dam. She especially enjoyed crochet club, Wii bowling and cheering on the Green Bay Packers.

Shirley will be deeply missed by her daughters, Brenda Sucharski (Randy Nelson) of Oak Creek, Gail (Jim) Bruce of Reedsburg, Vicki (Dan) Olsen of Waupun and Shelly (Bruce) Rademacher of Sun Prairie; 11 grandchildren, Stephanie (Julian) Palacios, Kathryn (Joe) McDowell, Wendy Sucharski, Tara (Greg) Schubert, Tim (Dayna) Jahns, Brad Jahns (fiancée Susie Crook) Matt Olsen, Brandon Olsen, Kaitlyn Twing (fiancé Zach Niemann) Hailey Rademacher and Zoe Rademacher; 10 great grandchildren, Natalie, Cristian, Cruz, Ember, Lauryn, Parker, Barryn, Avrey, Avryl, and Bryar; her sister, Mary Wille and her brother, Kenneth Arndt. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends and her faithful sidekick Abbey.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Frank Arndt; sisters, Betty Sheskey and Beverly Nehmer; former husband, Gary Mack; son-in-law, Steven Sucharski; and her grandson, Joshua Rademacher.

A celebration of Life for Shirley will be held at a later date.

