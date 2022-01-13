Menu
Shirley Rich
1936 - 2022
BORN
1936
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Redlin Funeral Home Inc
401 Madison Ave
Baraboo, WI

Rich, Shirley E. (Jopp)

BARABOO - Shirley E. (Jopp) Rich, age 85, of Baraboo, passed away on Jan. 9, 2022, at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison. She was born on Aug. 24, 1936, in Baraboo. She married Lyle Rich in 1960, and they farmed for 25 years. After retiring from farming, she worked at Walmart for 18 years.

She leaves behind her son, Brian (Mary) Rich; daughter, Lori (Daniel Collins) Cook; grandchildren, Krystal, Dezarae, Airianna, Patricia, William, and Connie; great-grandchildren, Ayrlynn and Belle; sisters-in-law, Carol Jopp and Yolanda Ewert; as well as several nieces and nephews, great-nieces and -nephews, and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Elma (Hoff) Jopp; husband, Lyle; three brothers; a sister; and several nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, Jan. 21 at REDLIN-ERTZ FUNERAL HOME, Baraboo. Visitation will be from 1 p.m.-2 p.m., with a service starting at 2 p.m.


Published by WiscNews.com on Jan. 13, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
21
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Redlin Funeral Home Inc
401 Madison Ave, Baraboo, WI
Jan
21
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Redlin Funeral Home Inc
401 Madison Ave, Baraboo, WI
Redlin Funeral Home Inc
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry for your loss, your mother was an amazing person and gentle soul. If there is anyway I can be of help , please let me know.
Robert Price
January 25, 2022
I am so sorry for your loss.... Brian and Lori ...Shirley was such a wonderful person!!! She is flying like a beautiful angel....Love to you all
Jody SteigerLeese (Stackman)
January 15, 2022
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief, and find comfort from knowing that God draws close to the broken-hearted.
T. D.
January 13, 2022
