Volzka, Shirley Ann (Chard)

LACROSSE - Shirley Ann Volzka (nee Chard), 48, of LaCrosse, Wis., passed away on Sept. 2, 1996, at Bethany Lutheran Homes in LaCrosse. She was born on June 24, 1948, the eldest of five children of Henry and Irene (Preuss) Chard. She grew up on a farm between Kendall and Elroy and attended Glendale Grade School. Her father, Henry, died in a logging accident when Shirley was 12, and her mother moved the family into Kendall. At Royall High School, Shirley was naturally talented in music and was active in the band and choir. She played the french horn in the band and sang solos in the choir at Annual Music Festivals, even when few students sang solos. Shirley also played the piano and was very good at playing by ear. On June 10, 1967, she married Dale Volzka, also of Elroy, Wis., at St John Lutheran Church in Kendall. Together, they lived in Madison, rural New Lisbon, and rural Kendall. Dale and Shirley were married for 17 years before finally divorcing in 1984. For a number of years, Shirley and her children lived in Mauston. She was a copywriter and manager for WRJC radio station in Mauston, where she wrote ads and was an on-air personality. She moved her family to LaCrosse in 1994. In the fall of 1995, she was diagnosed with lung cancer. She passed away at the Bethany Lutheran Home on Labor Day, 1996, of complications from pneumonia.

Shirley was survived at the time by her children, Jerrod, Heather, Nathan, and Sara; one grandchild, Tyler, with another on the way, Daniel; her mother, Irene Nelson; a brother, Larry; and two sisters, Linda (Robert) Hess and Rita (Duane) O'Rourke. She was preceded in death by her father, Henry; her brother, Donald; and her nephew, Daniel. She missed the births of three more grandchildren, Christian Volzka (Jerrod), Devin Volzka, and Autumn Volzka (Nathan). She was joined in death by her son, Nathan, in 2002. She was buried in the Glendale Cemetery, Kendall, on Sept. 7, 1996.