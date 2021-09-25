Menu
Stacey Shaker
FUNERAL HOME
Farber Funeral Home
2000 Viking Dr
Reedsburg, WI

Shaker, Stacey Lynn

BARABOO - Stacey Lynn Shaker, 37, recently of Baraboo, Wis., passed away unexpectedly Monday morning, Sept. 20, 2021. She was born on Dec. 1, 1983, in Reedsburg, Wis., the daughter of Bernard R. and Kathleen M. Owen.

Stacey was a loving, fun-spirited, thoughtful, beautiful person with so much more to offer this world. She loved spending time with her family and friends, especially her niece and nephews. Stacey was an animal lover of all kinds, but her fur babies, Poof and Ralphie, meant the world to her. Some of her favorite things to do were arts and crafts, magnetic fishing, hiking and just making people laugh. Stacey had one of the biggest hearts and loving personalities no matter who you were. She will be deeply missed.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Kathleen M. Shaker; and grandparents, Roy and Hazel Owen, and Bernard and Hazel Shaker.

Stacey is survived by her father, Bernard "Ben" Shaker (Anna Salinas) of Reedsburg; sister, Kelly Shaker (Erik Hintze) of Baraboo; brother, Brian Shaker (Leslie Sloniker) of Reedsburg; nephews and niece, Gavin B. Hintze, Piper I. Hintze and Christopher Shaker; several aunts, uncles, and other relatives and friends.

There will be a visitation from 3 p.m.-6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 28, at the FARBER FUNERAL HOME in Reedsburg. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Following the visitation, there will be a continued celebration of life for Stacey at Brewster's in Reedsburg.


Published by WiscNews.com on Sep. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
28
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Farber Funeral Home
2000 Viking Dr. P.O. Box 305, Reedsburg, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Farber Funeral Home
