Meyer, Stanley Victor

WATERTOWN - Stanley Victor Meyer, age 79, of Watertown, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, following a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Beating the odds, he survived two and a half years after the initial diagnosis.

Stanley Victor Meyer, son of Walter and Eila W. (Hoppe) Meyer, was born on Jan. 16, 1941, in Watertown, at St. Mary's Hospital. He was baptized at home on Feb. 9, 1941, and confirmed on April 11, 1954, at St. Mark's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Watertown. He graduated from eighth grade at St. Mark's Lutheran School in June 1954 and from Watertown High School in June 1958.

Stanley married Helen Elizabeth Nass on Sept. 1, 1962, at Immanuel Lutheran Church of Lebanon. They farmed in Lebanon from 1962-2001, purchasing the farm in 1971. Helen preceded Stanley in death on Sept. 12, 2001. He remarried Marilyn Yvonne Koepsell on June 11, 2016, at Immanuel Lutheran Church of Lebanon. He retired from farming in 2019, selling the farm, and moved to Watertown.

He was a member of Lebanon Band for 62 years, Watertown Turner Hall Society, Lebanon Historical Society, Immanuel Lutheran Church of Lebanon (school board and many other offices), president of the local chapter of Aid Association for Lutherans (now Thrivent), Karl Greve Log Cabin Restoration, Friends of Old World Wisconsin, and Pommerscher Verein Freistadt. In 2015, he received the 100-Year Wisconsin Century Farm award at the Wisconsin State Fair. He enjoyed traveling, sports, watching grandchildren show dairy cattle at the fair, and serving in the church and community.

Stanley was a kind, generous and loving husband, father, step-father and grandfather. He is survived by his wife, Marilyn; his children, Dennis Meyer (special friend, Tina Thiakos) and Connie (Allan) Schmitz; step-children, Laura (Josh) Barnard and Joan (Lalo) Hernandez Lindeman; grandchildren, Derek Meyer, Morgan (Dave) Hansen, Anna Schmitz, Mark Schmitz, and Katherine Schmitz; step-grandchildren, Ashley Barnard, Jesse Barnard, Cody Barnard, Kenny Hernandez Lindeman, Shannon Hernandez Lindeman, Taylor Cummings, Christina Jarapko, Lexi Ziebell; and step-great-grandchildren, Darius Cummings, Falene Gunderson, Leonard Carey and Olivia Fralick. He is further survived by his sister-in-law, Dorothy (Bruce) Kasten; and brothers-in-law, Bill (Joyce) Nass and Lester (Doris) Nass; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Preceding Stanley in death were his first wife, Helen; his parents, Walter and Eila (Hoppe) Meyer; nephew, Randy Nass; and niece, Linda Ross.

Due to the pandemic, a private funeral service for immediate family members will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church of Lebanon. Burial will take place in Pilgrim's Rest Cemetery in Lebanon. In lieu of flowers, memorials, if desired, may be directed to the Immanuel Lutheran Church of Lebanon Elevator fund. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com. The funeral service will be videotaped and available within a week on the Immanuel Lutheran Church of Lebanon website www.ilcol.org and the funeral home website listed above. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

The family wishes to thank Rainbow Hospice and Johnson Creek Cancer Center for their loving care and support.