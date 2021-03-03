Gaddas, Stephanie

BARABOO - Stephanie Gaddas, age 68, passed peacefully to her final reward on Monday, March 1, 2021, at SSM Health Hospice House in Baraboo, after suffering a recent stroke. Stephanie was born on March 4, 1952, to John and Barbara Sprecher, at Great Lakes Naval Base in Illinois. Stephanie was a lifelong Baraboo resident, graduating from Baraboo High School in 1970. She attended UW-Whitewater. In 1973, she was united in marriage to Steve McMahon, and their family grew with the arrival of two beautiful daughters, Jessica and Stacy. They later divorced, and Stephanie met and married John Gaddas in 1997.

Stephanie's entire career experience of over 40 years was spent in the banking industry. She worked at several local institutions including Baraboo National Bank, Wells Fargo and Summit Credit Union. Stephanie touched many people's lives through her work, helping them with their financial planning. Her family was particularly moved to hear from a nurse they encountered during Steph's final care that her daughter chose a career in banking specifically because of her interactions with Stephanie early in her life. This is a notable tribute to Stephanie's ability to connect with her customers and her desire to help others.

Steph kept a close connection with a group of her high school friends; they were a lasting source of camaraderie and comfort through the years. Those friends knew her to be loyal and always the life of the party. Steph loved to travel and a standing joke was when anyone mentioned going on a trip, she always chirped in "when are you going and my bags are packed!" She had a great group of close friends after high school that she treasured and who always stood by her as well.

Stephanie always kept family first in her life. Her daughters and grandchildren were her proudest accomplishments and greatest gifts of joy. She especially loved entertaining and playing with her grandkids when they were younger. It was difficult at times to differentiate the grandma from the kids. They always knew Grandma had fun and unusual treasures in her closets, and they delighted in discovering new sources of wonder with her.

Stephanie excelled at entertaining, and holidays and birthdays were always special times when she hosted family gatherings. She was a master at bringing comfort and graciousness to every event, making each person feel celebrated.

Steph enjoyed reading, walking, traveling, gardening, music, golfing, Devil's Lake and Newport Beach, and like most good Wisconsinites, she had Badgers Red and the Green and Gold in her blood. She was a simple woman, who always lived life large with passion, integrity and a genuine spirit.

Stephanie is survived by her daughters, Jessica Kolar (Kevin Crawford) and Stacy McMahon (Cory Wetzel), both of Baraboo; grandchildren, Zoë and Olivia Kolar and David Wetzel; honorary grandchildren, Chloe and Cameron Crawford and Nicole and Michelle Kolar; sisters, Susan Sprecher, Sandra Horkan and Sharon LaRue, all of Baraboo; nephews, Rory and MJ Horkan; uncles, Bud and Rod Sprecher; aunt, Shari Schell; and numerous cousins who were an important part of her life.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Barbara Sprecher; aunts, Nola Sprecher, Mary Krueger, and Bonnie Cole; and uncle, George Sprecher.

The family would like to extend special thanks to St. Mary's ICU staff, the SSM Hospice House of Baraboo staff, and Dr. Randy Krszjzaniek and his staff for their care and concern.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at ST. JOSEPH'S CATHOLIC CHURCH in Baraboo on Friday, March 5 at 11 a.m. Visitation will be prior to the service from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11 a.m. Inurnment will follow at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the SSM Health Hospice House of Baraboo or the SJS Cancer Support Team. The Redlin Funeral Home is assisting the family.