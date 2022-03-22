Menu
Stephen John "Steve" Blake
FUNERAL HOME
Waid Funeral Home
301 S Eagle Dr
Merrill, WI

Stephen "Steve" John Blake

Dec. 8, 1940 - Mar. 19, 2022

MERRILL - Stephen "Steve" John Blake, age 81, of Merrill, Wisconsin passed away on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Aspirus Hospital in Wausau, Wisconsin. He was born on December 8, 1940, to the late Cella Emmett and Eleda Candace (Severson) Blake in La Crosse, Wisconsin.

On September 10, 1966, Steve married Linda L. Hojan at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church in Merrill, Wisconsin. Steve worked as a manager at Woolworths for 11 years and owned and operated Club Modern supper club for 45 years.

Steve loved hunting, fishing, and watching all the Wisconsin State sports teams. He especially loved watching football and enjoyed going to all the high school sports games. He loved solving newspaper crossword puzzles and planning annual fishing trips to Canada and rifle season in Pine River.

Steve is survived by his wife of 55 years, Linda Blake; children: Kevin (Christina) Blake, Jason (Emilia) Blake, and Darren Blake; grandchildren: Casandra Blake (Gavin), Kobe Blake (Annie), and Azalea Blake; step grandchildren: William, Aidan, Mia, Henry, and Ian; siblings: Ruby Vaningan and Dennis (Dolores) Blake; and brother-in-law, Bill Henderson. He was preceded in death by his parents; stepmother, Irene; son, Shannon Blake; sister, Barbara Henderson; and brother-in-law, Joe Vaningan.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church in Merrill at 2:00 p.m. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Waid Funeral Home from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and again on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service also at the Church. Interment at Merrill Memorial Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in memory of Steve to Our Saviour's Lutheran Church and/or the Merrill Athletic Department.

Waid Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Merrill is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are encouraged and may be made at www.waidfuneral.com.


Published by WiscNews.com on Mar. 22, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
22
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Waid Funeral and Cremation Service
301 South Eagle Drive, Merrill, WI
Mar
23
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Our Saviour's Lutheran Church
300 Logan Street, Merrill, WI
Mar
23
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Our Saviour's Lutheran Church
300 Logan Street, Merrill, WI
