Lueptow Sidney, Stephen

PORTAGE - Stephen Sidney Lueptow "Lips", 75 of Pardeeville, passed away Nov., 5, 2020 with his loving family by his side. He had a long battle with Parkinson's and MDS (myelodysplastic syndrome). He was born Jan., 21, 1945 in Portage, the son of Harry and Carol Lueptow.

Stephen graduated from Pardeeville High School in 1964 and was united in marriage to Sally J. Nehls June 5, 1965 in Portage. He retired from Madison Kipp Corp as a set up operator after 40 years. Stephen served 30 years as a volunteer firefighter for the Pardeeville Fire Department.

He loved all sports, especially the Badgers, Packers, Nascar and the Pardeeville Bulldogs. He loved to watch the birds at his feeders and enjoyed hunting and fishing for many years. He was often the life of the party with just a few funny comments. Above all, he cherished spending time with his family and friends. Steve brought a smile to everyone's face he met. He was a man of few words but had a great sense of humor. A devoted husband, father, and grandfather who ALWAYS put his family first. He was a perfect example of what a true GOOD man is.

Survivors include his wife Sally of 55 years; son Scott (Melissa) Lueptow of Pardeeville; daughter Sheri (Mike) Elle of Pardeeville; two grandsons who he adored Michael Elle of Pardeeville and Maxwell Elle of Pardeeville; three sisters Nancy (Bob) Nichols, Diane (Lynn) Grueneberg, and Kathy (Bud) Lawrence; one brother Robert Lueptow and many nieces, nephews and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Harry and Carol, mother and father-in-law Spike and Jean Nehls; one brother Richard Lueptow; and aunt and uncle Harold and Pat Lueptow.

A graveside service will be held Thursday, Nov., 12 at 11 AM at Pardeeville Cemetery with Rev. Jen Johnson officiating. We would like to thank all of his doctors, nurses and hospital staff who took such wonderful care of Steve all the years. In lieu of flowers consider donating to the MDS foundation. www.mds-foundation.org

Loved by so many. Our hearts are truly broken but we will cherish all of the wonderful memories and will carry them with us always. Now you are able to Rest In Peace and dance the night away. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com