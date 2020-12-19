Menu
Search by Name
Menu
WiscNews.com
WiscNews.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Stephen Procise

Procise, Stephen Phillip "Steve"

WAUPUN - After a long battle with cancer, Stephen Phillip Procise passed away at home surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife, Virginia "Ginny," of 58 years; his three children, Shelley Hoernke (Dave Miller) of Oshkosh, Sean Procise of Madison and Susan Procise (Andy Trewyn) of Waupun; and his eight grandchildren, Ryan Hoernke and Aaron Hoernke (Steve Walters) of Oshkosh, Alesia (Jake) Redeker of Randolph, Vanessa (Cody) Eilers of Randolph, David Procise and Ben Procise of Madison, Katie Procise and Tim Trewyn (Ashley Colker), Waupun. He is also survived by his three siblings, Fred (Marie) Procise, Dian (Denny) Eiler, and Jane Geist; and many nieces and nephews. Steve loved gatherings with family, and he adored his grandchildren.

Steve was a proud graduate of South Side High School in Fort Wayne, Ind., and Ball State University in Muncie, Ind. He spent his career in sales, eventually started ProMotions Plus with his brother and best friend, Fred Procise.

Steve's love of golf started early from time spent at his grandparents' golf course in Fort Wayne, Ind., and as a caddy for the Ladies PGA at Orchard Ridge Golf Course. He was a member for many years at the Rock River Country Club in Waupun. It has been said that when on vacation he wanted to get from point A to point B as fast as possible so that he could golf. It was his great philosophy in life.

Steve had a love of books and reading which led him to become a board member at the Waupun Library for many years. He was also an avid cook whose specialties included BBQ Ribs and the best Bolognese sauce in all of Waupun.

He was always quick with a smile or a hello. He was a people person who made friends wherever he went. Most people who knew him have a story or two that can be told and a few stories that can't.

A Celebration of life will be held when the weather turns warm, the grass turns green and the golfers are on the course. In lieu of flowers the family would like you to share a story about Steve. Donations to the Waupun Public Library, 123 S. Forest St. Waupun, WI 53963, can also be made in Steve's name.


Published by WiscNews.com on Dec. 19, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Steve was a great man & always had time to talk, especially about golf .
Bill Ganz
December 19, 2020
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results