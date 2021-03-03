Menu
Steve Wendt
1956 - 2021
BORN
1956
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home
201 E. Jefferson Street
Waupun, WI

Wendt, Steve

WAUPUN - Steve Wendt, 64, passed away peacefully and entered his Heavenly home on Feb. 27, 2021.

Steve was born in New London, Wis., on Aug. 28, 1956, to Wallace and Jane Wendt. Steve was the youngest of six and had two brothers and three sisters that he loved dearly. Steve is survived by his wife of 21 years, Loni of Waupun; son, Aaron (Abigail) Wendt of Tulsa; daughter, Sarah (Caleb) Zavatchin of Oostburg and their six children, Jamison "JJ," Westin, Taya, Mya, Elijah, and Mary; two stepsons, Josh (Brooke) Hanson of Eau Claire, and Matt (Anna Yeo) Hanson of New York; five brothers and sisters, Carol (Fred) Schulze, Jim (Jeanne) Wendt, Gary (Claire) Wendt, Vera Weathers, and Donna Michalkiewicz; two brothers-in-law, Rick (Marybeth) Sandvig and Dean (Karen) Sandvig; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Steve was preceded in death by his parents, Wallace and Jane Wendt; wife, Carol; and stepdaughter, Melissa Hanson.

Though his time on earth was short, Steve made a large impact on everyone, lived a full life and will be greatly missed. "The Lord is my rock, my fortress and my deliverer; my God is my rock, in whom I take refuge, my shield and the horn of my salvation, my stronghold." – Psalm 18:2.

Private family services will be held. Visitation will be held Saturday, March 6 from 10 a.m. until 12 noon at WERNER-HARMSEN FUNERAL HOME in Waupun. Please follow current COVID-19 guidelines with mask wearing and social distancing. Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please check our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for the virtual service, further information, and to send condolences.


Published by WiscNews.com on Mar. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
6
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home
201 E. Jefferson Street, Waupun, WI
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
A dear classmate. Rest In Peace Steve.
Terry Reifsteck
April 20, 2021
Loni,
We are so sorry to hear of your loss. We would have liked to have been at the visitation but we are in Florida. Jim has many great memories of Steve. Jim played basketball with him and saw him at school board meetings. He was always so friendly and welcoming. You are in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
Jennifer Docter
Friend
March 6, 2021
Wow so so sorry for your loss Loni. Steve was such a great man. Our thoughts and prayers are always with you. Love to all of you.
Barb and Tom Zingsheim
Barb Zingsheim
Friend
March 6, 2021
Steve was a joy to sit down and talk sports with while enjoying a coffee. :)
My condolences to the family
Jeff Tavs
Acquaintance
March 5, 2021
Was a great friend will be very missed at the Truck Show
Gary Geib
Friend
March 5, 2021

Thoughts and great memories of Steve and our college life together...a great friend, a great college teammate, we spent almost everyday together during our college school days for four years competing for the Milton College Basketball program. Five of us were recruited together in the same class, stood by each other for four tremendous years, and graduated together. Wendt, Lallensack, Kingsley, Herrick, and Holquist. Steve-you'll be missed, love ya brother.
Gary W Holquist
Friend
March 4, 2021
He was a gentle giant. We always had great conversation for the last several years each and every Wednesday when he came to our dealership to sell advertising. We will all miss his humor. A truly good man.
Dan Gagne
March 3, 2021
