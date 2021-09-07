Menu
Search by Name
Menu
WiscNews.com
WiscNews.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Steven Drost
1959 - 2021
BORN
1959
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home - Portage
430 West Wisconsin Street
Portage, WI

Drost, Steven A.

PORTAGE – Steven A. Drost, age 62, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer, on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, surrounded by his loved ones.

He was born on February 18, 1959, in Rice Lake, Wisconsin, the son of Delvin and Barbara (Folz) Drost. Steve had worked as a supervisor at Covia Corporation in Portage. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and all sports. He loved playing sports and officiating for basketball, softball and baseball games. Steve was an avid Wisconsin sports fan, watching his favorite teams, Packers, Badgers, Bucks, and Brewers. He was especially close to his cat, Jordy.

He is survived by his parents, Delvin and Barbara Drost, Rice Lake; his wife, Sandy Drost, Pardeeville; two sons, Ryan (Katie) Drost, Portage and their daughter, Payton, and Shaun (Ali) Drost, Duluth, MN; his brother, Wayne (Naydean) Drost, Rice Lake, and their children, Mitch (Shannon) Breed and their daughters, Bailey and Brittany, and Lyn (Nate) Kittleson; his sister, Cheryl Nerison, Cameron, WI and her children, Kyle Drost, Kevin (Victoria Gravunder) Drost and their daughters, Taylor and Serenity, and Julia Paulson. He is further survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and many friends, including special friends, Kim Joyce and John Heitke.

Per Steven's wishes, no services will be held at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.


Published by WiscNews.com on Sep. 7, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home - Portage
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home - Portage.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
So sorry for your loss prayers thought and hugs to the family and friends always enjoyed working with Steve at dawn's foods RIP Steve you well be miss by many
Tracy Ferge
September 9, 2021
Sympathy to the families. So sad to hear this. Had the pleasure of growing up with Steve in the same neighborhood. Will cherish those memories forever.
Rick Voelker
Friend
September 8, 2021
Was so saddened to see this, had not seen Steve in years, since we played ball together. He was such a fun teammate and great friend, back when we played city league softball and basketball. So sorry for your loss.
Doug Peters
Friend
September 7, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results