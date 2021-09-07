Drost, Steven A.

PORTAGE – Steven A. Drost, age 62, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer, on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, surrounded by his loved ones.

He was born on February 18, 1959, in Rice Lake, Wisconsin, the son of Delvin and Barbara (Folz) Drost. Steve had worked as a supervisor at Covia Corporation in Portage. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and all sports. He loved playing sports and officiating for basketball, softball and baseball games. Steve was an avid Wisconsin sports fan, watching his favorite teams, Packers, Badgers, Bucks, and Brewers. He was especially close to his cat, Jordy.

He is survived by his parents, Delvin and Barbara Drost, Rice Lake; his wife, Sandy Drost, Pardeeville; two sons, Ryan (Katie) Drost, Portage and their daughter, Payton, and Shaun (Ali) Drost, Duluth, MN; his brother, Wayne (Naydean) Drost, Rice Lake, and their children, Mitch (Shannon) Breed and their daughters, Bailey and Brittany, and Lyn (Nate) Kittleson; his sister, Cheryl Nerison, Cameron, WI and her children, Kyle Drost, Kevin (Victoria Gravunder) Drost and their daughters, Taylor and Serenity, and Julia Paulson. He is further survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and many friends, including special friends, Kim Joyce and John Heitke.

Per Steven's wishes, no services will be held at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.