Krejchik, Steven Edward

PORTAGE – Steven Edward Krejchik, age 72, of Caledonia Township (Portage, Wisconsin), went to be with the Lord on June 17, 2021, in Madison, Wisconsin. He was born on July 29, 1948, in Portage, Wisconsin, the son of Edward and Alydia (Ziehmke) Krejchik. He was the youngest of four children. Steve started his education at Alloa, a one room schoolhouse, attended Caledonia Elementary School, graduated from Portage High School, and completed his education at UW-Madison Farm Short Course. His passion was farming and he worked on the family farm all of his life. He took great pride in his family, farming, and everything he did. On July 25,1970, he married Susan Jane Blau, his loving wife of 40 years. Together they brought a son and daughter into this world. A few years after Susan passed, he married Linda Faye Bahr, and they shared 8 years together. Family came first. He very much enjoyed time spent with family and friends playing cards, bird watching, fishing, hunting, golfing, bowling, watching sports, snowmobiling, and probably what he was most famous for was telling jokes and stories. He loved to bring smiles, laughter, and joy to everyone he met.

Steve is survived by his wife Linda Krejchik; his children Kenneth (Jennifer) Krejchik and Karla (Mark) Atkinson, all from Caledonia Township; his step-children Tonia (Michael) Baumgartner, Sean (Rebekah) Bahr; his grandchildren Crystal, Kevin, Jacob, Spencer and Brooke; his step-grandchildren Sean Asher and Lydia; his five great-grandchildren; his siblings Marilyn (Roger) Dettmann, Madelyn (Vern) Ramsey, and Beverly Klingbeil; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Steve was preceded in death by his parents Edward and Alydia, his wife Susan, and other loved ones.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m., on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Portage, with the Rev. Aaron Alfred officiating. Burial will follow at Shanks Cemetery in Caledonia Township. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m., until 7:00 p.m., on Monday, June 21, 2021, at the Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage, (www.pmmfh.com), and on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at the church from 9:00 a.m., until the time of the service at 10:00 a.m.

Steve wanted everybody to know that he loved everyone in his life, and in his final hours he spoke from his heart. Here are some of his remarks: "I'll never have more peace and joy than I have right now." "If someone doesn't believe in Christ they are crazy!" "In the end everything is beautiful." "WOW...what a ride!"

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Briggsville United Methodist Church or UW Carbone Cancer Center, 600 Highland Ave., Madison, WI 53705.