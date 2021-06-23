Glander, Stuart Sr.

HORICON - Stuart Glander Sr., age 75, of Horicon, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2021, at Clearview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Juneau.

A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, June 26 from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. (noon) at the KOEPSELL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME in Horicon. Inurnment will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery in Horicon.

Stuart was born to Edgar and Dorothy Glander on Aug. 3, 1945. He was united in marriage to Elaine (Rau) in 1967. They were blessed with three children.

Stuart was a man of many skills and trades. He worked for Rochester Concrete Products. After his father, Edgar, retired, Stuart took over the family dairy farm. Stuart completed his working years being a pool technician for Neuman Pools in Beaver Dam. His customers became his friends, whom he kept in contact with after retirement. During retirement, Stuart became the "dirt man," delivering topsoil and decorative stone to area customers for Glander Transit Decorative Stone and Landscape Supply. His days were also spent watching the birds, deer, turkeys and so many other forms of wildlife at his home. Stuart was a man of few words, but his knowledge was great and he was happy to share it with anyone that asked.

Those he leaves behind are his children, Stuart Glander Jr., Gwen (Matt) Christianson and their children, Braeden and Bryce, and Amy (Jasson) Johnson and their son, Izak; his former wife, Elaine; brother, Arlon (Doris) Glander; sister, Maureen Sayles; his close friends, Mark and Kris Egland; nieces, nephews and other relatives and many friends.

Stuart is preceded in death by his parents, Edgar and Dorothy Glander; and other family and friends.

The family thanks the Horicon EMS, Marshfield Medical Center Beaver Dam Emergency Room staff and third floor nurses, and Clearview Rehabilitation Center for their care and compassion in his final days.

We love you and will miss you dad. You are free of the ties that have bound you, and you can now live fully in our Lord's love and care.

In lieu of flowers, the family ask that you plant a tree or garden in memory of Stuart, as those were things he loved.

Koepsell Funeral Home in Horicon is serving the family. For online condolences and other information, please visit www.KoepsellFH.com.