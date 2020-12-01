Bishop, Susan

WAUPUN - Susan Bishop, 61, passed away Friday, November 27, 2020 at UW Hospital in Madison following a lengthy battle with COVID-19.

Sue was born February 19, 1959 in Beloit, WI the daughter of Charles and Janet Jo Hudson Hogan. Sue was a graduate of Beloit Memorial High School. On July 9, 1977 she married her soulmate and the love of her life, Michael Bishop in Beloit, WI. The couple moved to the Waupun area in 1982. Sue was employed at Boehm-Madisen Lumber Co. in Waukesha as a secretary for over 23 years, working alongside her husband, Mike and son, Christopher. Sue was a very proud grandma and enjoyed being with her kids and grandkids, especially for their Sunday dinners. She enjoyed crocheting, doing many types of projects, especially blankets and washcloths that she would frequently give as gifts.

Sue is survived by her husband, Mike of Waupun; children: Christopher (Alissa) Bishop of Waupun and Nicole (Josh) Russell of Waupun; four grandchildren: Grace, Kenzie, and Lily Russell, and Madelynn Bishop; a sister, Shelly Hogan; three brothers: Shawn (Karen) Hogan, Scott (Cindy) Hogan, and Chip (Kathy) Hogan; mother-in-law, Elaine Bishop; sister-in-law, Beth Bishop; brothers-in-law, Bruce (Amy) Bishop and Brad (Cheryl) Bishop; and several nieces and nephews.

Sue was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Janet Hogan; and father-in-law, Ted Bishop.

Private family services will be held Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home in Waupun with Rev. Brent Matzen officiating. Visitation will be open to the public on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 12 noon prior to the service.

Please abide by COVID-19 protocol with mask wearing and social distancing.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for more information and to send condolences.