Susan Thome Kluge

Nov. 11, 1966 - March 23, 2022

ENDEAVOR - Susan Thome Kluge, age 55, of Endeavor passed away peacefully at UW Hospital with her husband Kevin by her side.

Suzy was born on November 3, 1966, in Portage, WI, the daughter of to Carrol Thome and Ruth Luke Martinez. She married Kevin Kluge on July 9, 1988, together they had two boys Joshua and Walter. She worked at Europlast LTD in Endeavor and at Spartech in Portage.

Suzy is survived by her husband of 33 years, Kevin Kluge; two sons: Joshua (Damaris) and Walter both of Endeavor, grandchildren: Danielle Susan and Joshua Robert, mother Ruth Martinez, father-in-law Lyle Kluge, sisters: Sherry Hellmer of North Carolina, Debbie (Kevin) Fus of Chicago, IL & Rebecca Timme of Endeavor; brothers: Danny Thome, Doug (Debbie) Thome and Gary Thome all of Endeavor; sister-in-law Lisa (Ron Sauer) Kluge, brother-in-law Shawn (Iwona) Kluge, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her father Carrol Thome; grandma Lillian Thome, mother-in-law Kathy Thompson, and stepfather Izzy Martinez. At Suzy's request, there will not be any services but a celebration of life at a later date. She will leave a hole in hearts of many and was one of a kind! www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.