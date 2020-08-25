Flanagan, Susanna M.

WYOCENA - Susanna M. Flanagan, 62, of Wyocena, passed away peacefully to the other side Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at her home at the Columbia Healthcare Center. She was born Aug. 20, 1959, to Urban "Tiny" and Margaret Renz in Chicago. Ill.

She joined the family as the baby and often got away with more than her siblings, but to hear her tell it she was an angel. Susie attended school in Chicago. She spent her life loving and serving others, waitressing, being a CNA, babysitting, being a foster mom, and homemaker. To know Susie was to love her. Her sense of humor, strength and love will far surpass her years on earth. She loved funny banter, her own opinion and being her unapologetic self. She loved her boys, family, friends, and adored her grandbabies.

Survivors include her two sons, Nick (CalleyMae) Flanagan and Jon (Heidi) Flanagan; beloved grandchildren, Mikey, Hannah, Hunter, A.J., Ashlynn, Jaedyn, Elise, Gwyneth, and Myles; siblings, Ron Clark, Kay Wisecup, Al (Laima) Renz, Patricia Keepes; sister-in-law, Helena (Larry) Huddleston; and many nieces, nephews, their children, friends, neighbors, in-laws, and her family at the Healthcare Center. Susie joins her family in heaven, her true love and husband, Mike Flanagan; her parents; brothers, Leland and Gerald Renz; sister and brother-in-law, Darlene and Truman Fahrenholz; sister-in-law, Birtha Clark; brother-in-law, Tony Keepes; nephew, Jerome Renz; and family and friends too numerous to count. If it is possible to raise a little hell in heaven, these guys will get it done.

A memorial visitation with social distancing and mask mandate will be held Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, from 9 to 11 a.m. at GRASSE FUNERAL HOME, 119 Industrial Drive, Pardeeville. Interment will follow at Pardeeville Cemetery. The family would like to thank Rachel Booth for expert care, as well as everyone at the Columbia Healthcare Center. Thank you for the laughter, smiles, and shared tears. Thank you for loving Susie and please know she considered you family and loved you back. There is a hole in our hearts, and Susie, please know we love you more. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.