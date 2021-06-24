Rasmussen, Teresa "Teri"

WAUPUN - Teresa Grace Rasmussen, age 65, of Waupun, passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2021, at her home with family at her side.

Teresa was born on July 17, 1955, in Waupun, a daughter of Emil and Patricia (Mercier) Rasmussen. Teri entered into the service with the U.S. Navy and served from 1986-1997. She enjoyed the time in the Navy and was very grateful for the friends that were made. She loved nature and skiing. Teri had many interests over the years, including music, sewing, drawing, and cross stitch. She will be deeply missed by many.

Teri is survived by her two children, Adam and Patricia Swagart; 11 siblings, Fred (Barb) Rasmussen of Sturdevand, Wis., Michael (Sume) Rasmussen of Huntsville, Ala., Rose Marie Vautrot of Huntsville, Ala., Tony (Chong) Rasmussen of Huntsville, Ala., Jeff (Dani) Rasmussen of Waupun, Chris Rasmussen of Neenah, Bernie (Patti) Rasmussen of Madison, Emil (Sue) Rasmussen of Minnesota, Rick (Donna) Rasmussen of Waupun, John Rasmussen of Madison and Matt Rasmussen of Oshkosh; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Billy Rasmussen; a nephew, Brandon Rasmussen; niece, Natasha Dean; and brother-in-law, Leonard Vautrot.

A visitation will be held from 12 noon to 2:30 p.m. on Monday, July 5, at KOHLS FUNERAL HOME, 405 West Main St., Waupun.

A memorial service for Teri will follow at 2:30 p.m. at KOHLS FUNERAL HOME with Chaplain Dennis Overlien officiating. Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery, with military honors provided by Waupun American Legion Post 210 Honor Guard.

The family would like to thank Dennis Overlien for his visits and the time spent with Teri and a special thank you to the Hillside Hospice nurses, Jena, Annie and Kim, for their compassionate care.

