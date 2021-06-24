Menu
Teresa "Teri" Rasmussen
FUNERAL HOME
Kohls Community Funeral Home - Waupun
405 W. Main St
Waupun, WI

Rasmussen, Teresa "Teri"

WAUPUN - Teresa Grace Rasmussen, age 65, of Waupun, passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2021, at her home with family at her side.

Teresa was born on July 17, 1955, in Waupun, a daughter of Emil and Patricia (Mercier) Rasmussen. Teri entered into the service with the U.S. Navy and served from 1986-1997. She enjoyed the time in the Navy and was very grateful for the friends that were made. She loved nature and skiing. Teri had many interests over the years, including music, sewing, drawing, and cross stitch. She will be deeply missed by many.

Teri is survived by her two children, Adam and Patricia Swagart; 11 siblings, Fred (Barb) Rasmussen of Sturdevand, Wis., Michael (Sume) Rasmussen of Huntsville, Ala., Rose Marie Vautrot of Huntsville, Ala., Tony (Chong) Rasmussen of Huntsville, Ala., Jeff (Dani) Rasmussen of Waupun, Chris Rasmussen of Neenah, Bernie (Patti) Rasmussen of Madison, Emil (Sue) Rasmussen of Minnesota, Rick (Donna) Rasmussen of Waupun, John Rasmussen of Madison and Matt Rasmussen of Oshkosh; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Billy Rasmussen; a nephew, Brandon Rasmussen; niece, Natasha Dean; and brother-in-law, Leonard Vautrot.

A visitation will be held from 12 noon to 2:30 p.m. on Monday, July 5, at KOHLS FUNERAL HOME, 405 West Main St., Waupun.

A memorial service for Teri will follow at 2:30 p.m. at KOHLS FUNERAL HOME with Chaplain Dennis Overlien officiating. Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery, with military honors provided by Waupun American Legion Post 210 Honor Guard.

The family would like to thank Dennis Overlien for his visits and the time spent with Teri and a special thank you to the Hillside Hospice nurses, Jena, Annie and Kim, for their compassionate care.

Kohls Community Funeral Home

www.kohlsfh.com



Published by WiscNews.com on Jun. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
5
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:30p.m.
Kohls Community Funeral Home - Waupun
405 W. Main St, Waupun, WI
Jul
5
Memorial service
2:30p.m.
Kohls Community Funeral Home - Waupun
405 W. Main St, Waupun, WI
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our Prayers are with the entire family. Fair Winds and Following Seas Shipmate. We have the watch.
Jim Fountaine & Family
Other
June 24, 2021
Adam and Patty, and the entire Rasmussen family, we are so very sorry for your loss. Please accept our deepest condolences on the passing of Teresa.

Eternal rest grant unto her, O Lord, and let Perpetual Light shine upon her. May the souls of the faithful departed, through the Mercy of God, rest in peace. Amen.

Dave and Heidi Antoni and Family
Heidi and Dave Antoni
Neighbor
June 23, 2021
