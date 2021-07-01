Rasmussen, Teresa "Teri"

WAUPUN - Teresa Grace Rasmussen, age 65, of Waupun, passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2021, at her home with family at her side.

A visitation will be held from 12 noon to 2:30 p.m. on Monday, July 5, at KOHLS COMMUNITY FUNERAL HOME, 405 West Main St., Waupun.

A memorial service for Teri will follow at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, July 5, at KOHLS COMMUNITY FUNERAL HOME with Chaplain Dennis Overlien officiating. Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery with military honors provided by Waupun American Legion Post 210 Honor Guard.

The family would like to thank Dennis Overlien for his visits and the time spent with Teri and a special thank you to the Hillside Hospice nurses, Jena, Annie and Kim, for their compassionate care.

Kohls Community Funeral Home

www.kohlsfh.com