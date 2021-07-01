Menu
Teresa "Teri" Rasmussen
FUNERAL HOME
Kohls Community Funeral Home - Waupun
405 W. Main St
Waupun, WI

Rasmussen, Teresa "Teri"

WAUPUN - Teresa Grace Rasmussen, age 65, of Waupun, passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2021, at her home with family at her side.

A visitation will be held from 12 noon to 2:30 p.m. on Monday, July 5, at KOHLS COMMUNITY FUNERAL HOME, 405 West Main St., Waupun.

A memorial service for Teri will follow at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, July 5, at KOHLS COMMUNITY FUNERAL HOME with Chaplain Dennis Overlien officiating. Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery with military honors provided by Waupun American Legion Post 210 Honor Guard.

The family would like to thank Dennis Overlien for his visits and the time spent with Teri and a special thank you to the Hillside Hospice nurses, Jena, Annie and Kim, for their compassionate care.

Kohls Community Funeral Home

www.kohlsfh.com


Published by WiscNews.com on Jul. 1, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
5
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:30p.m.
Kohls Community Funeral Home - Waupun
405 W. Main St, Waupun, WI
Jul
5
Memorial service
2:30p.m.
Kohls Community Funeral Home - Waupun
405 W. Main St, Waupun, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Kohls Community Funeral Home - Waupun
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our Prayers are with the entire family. Fair Winds and Following Seas Shipmate. We have the watch.
Jim Fountaine & Family
Other
June 24, 2021
Adam and Patty, and the entire Rasmussen family, we are so very sorry for your loss. Please accept our deepest condolences on the passing of Teresa.

Eternal rest grant unto her, O Lord, and let Perpetual Light shine upon her. May the souls of the faithful departed, through the Mercy of God, rest in peace. Amen.

Dave and Heidi Antoni and Family
Heidi and Dave Antoni
Neighbor
June 23, 2021
