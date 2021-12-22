Roedl, Teresa M.

BEAVER DAM - Teresa M. Roedl (née Rennock), 64, was called to meet her Lord and Savior on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. She was born on Jan. 3, 1957, to Stanley and Isabelle Rennock.

Teresa graduated from Beaver Dam High School in 1975 and went on to Beaver Dam Vo-Tech to earn her degree as an LPN. She married Steven Roedl on March 18, 1978. Together they were partners for life, and Teresa was blessed to have him for a husband. Teresa took on the role of mother to her sister, Roxanne, after a tragic car accident took the lives of her mother, father, a sister and a brother when she was just 23. She persevered through all life handed her with grace and her deep faith in God. Teresa was a generous, kind, and giving person that sacrificed so that she could give to others. We are all better for having the privilege to call her our sister, friend, nurse, and the glue that kept us together.

Teresa was preceded in death by her mother, Isabelle; father, Stanley Sr.; sister, Diane; brother, Stanley Jr.; father-in-law, Jack; and mother-in-law, Sylvia. She is survived by her husband, Steve; brother, Michael and his children, Zoe and Emma; brother, Kevin (Debby) and their children, Michael, Ben, and Anna; sister, Bonnie (Dudley) and their children, Blaire (Felix), Morgan, and Connor; sister, Roxanne (Greg) and their children, Nicholas (Caitlin) and Christopher; sister-in-law, Karen (Doug) and their children, Stacy, Crystal, and Beth; and brother-in-law, Troy (Stacey) and their children, Sydney and Sawyer. She is also survived by her friends, cousins, aunts and uncles.

A memorial gathering will be held for Teresa on Tuesday, Dec. 28, at 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at HARVEST EVANGELICAL FREE CHURCH in Beaver Dam. A celebration of life will begin at noon, with Pastor Andy Shanholtz officiating. Inurnment to follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Beaver Dam, Wis.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.