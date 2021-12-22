Menu
Teresa Roedl
FUNERAL HOME
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
N7199 N. Crystal Lake Road
Beaver Dam, WI

Roedl, Teresa M.

BEAVER DAM - Teresa M. Roedl (née Rennock), 64, was called to meet her Lord and Savior on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. She was born on Jan. 3, 1957, to Stanley and Isabelle Rennock.

Teresa graduated from Beaver Dam High School in 1975 and went on to Beaver Dam Vo-Tech to earn her degree as an LPN. She married Steven Roedl on March 18, 1978. Together they were partners for life, and Teresa was blessed to have him for a husband. Teresa took on the role of mother to her sister, Roxanne, after a tragic car accident took the lives of her mother, father, a sister and a brother when she was just 23. She persevered through all life handed her with grace and her deep faith in God. Teresa was a generous, kind, and giving person that sacrificed so that she could give to others. We are all better for having the privilege to call her our sister, friend, nurse, and the glue that kept us together.

Teresa was preceded in death by her mother, Isabelle; father, Stanley Sr.; sister, Diane; brother, Stanley Jr.; father-in-law, Jack; and mother-in-law, Sylvia. She is survived by her husband, Steve; brother, Michael and his children, Zoe and Emma; brother, Kevin (Debby) and their children, Michael, Ben, and Anna; sister, Bonnie (Dudley) and their children, Blaire (Felix), Morgan, and Connor; sister, Roxanne (Greg) and their children, Nicholas (Caitlin) and Christopher; sister-in-law, Karen (Doug) and their children, Stacy, Crystal, and Beth; and brother-in-law, Troy (Stacey) and their children, Sydney and Sawyer. She is also survived by her friends, cousins, aunts and uncles.

A memorial gathering will be held for Teresa on Tuesday, Dec. 28, at 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at HARVEST EVANGELICAL FREE CHURCH in Beaver Dam. A celebration of life will begin at noon, with Pastor Andy Shanholtz officiating. Inurnment to follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Beaver Dam, Wis.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.


Published by WiscNews.com on Dec. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
28
Memorial Gathering
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Harvest Evangelical Free Church
W7444 Hwy 33, Beaver Dam, WI
Dec
28
Celebration of Life
12:00p.m.
Harvest Evangelical Free Church
W7444 Hwy 33, Beaver Dam, WI
Dec
28
Inurnment
12:45p.m.
Oakwood Cemetery
W8285 State Road 33 , Beaver Dam, WI
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My deepest sympathy to you Steve. I remember Teresa fondly from going to Harvest Church. We had some great bible studies. She was the kindest woman and never said anything bad about anyone. She lived her life as a wonderful Christian woman. She will be missed. Linda Ganz
Linda Ganz
Friend
December 30, 2021
My thoughts and prayers go out to you all in this very difficult time! Teresa was definitely one special lady! I enjoyed many conversations with her and Steve while I was employed at Walkers! She will be greatly missed by many!
Michelle Fehrman
Friend
December 28, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are for your peace in Christ in the days ahead.
Laura Welch
Family Friend
December 25, 2021
I am so sorry for your family's loss! Please know you are in my thoughts and prayers.
Annette Tamminga
Friend
December 22, 2021
We have many positive memories of Theresa and Steve when we lived in Beaver Dam and were part of the church. Steve, we feel for your loss and will be praying for you. Sincerely, Harold and Judy Schofield
Harold Schofield
December 22, 2021
We were class mates you will be sadly missed by all May God keep his loving arms around your family and husband Steve. Will miss your beautiful smile. Deepest Sympathy.Sherry Gallenbeck( Bock)
Sherry Bock
Friend
December 22, 2021
Teresa and I lived, worked, and went to church together before either one of us were married. I was her maid of honor in her wedding. Even though I have moved around the country our hearts have always been knitted together. Teresa was one of the most giving and thoughtful people I have ever known. She will be missed by me and many others, but as she has passed on into God's kingdom there were many there to greet her and welcome her into her new place. So Teresa enjoy your new place surrounded by our Lord's presence. Gail Tomko
Gail Tomko
Friend
December 22, 2021
