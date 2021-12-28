Menu
Search by Name
Menu
WiscNews.com
WiscNews.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Terrance "Terry" Bennett
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
N7199 N. Crystal Lake Road
Beaver Dam, WI

Bennett, Terrance "Terry"

BEAVER DAM - Terrance "Terry" Bennett, age 77, of Beaver Dam, died on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.

A celebration of Terry's life will be held at a later date.

Terrence Lee was born on March 25, 1944, in Beaver Dam, Wis., to Arthur J. and Esther (Becker) Bennett. After graduating from Beaver Dam High School, he was united in marriage with Bonnie J. (Bilke) at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Beaver Dam on Aug. 1, 1964. Terry was a brake press operator at Monarch Range for many years, and later retired from Metal Craft of Mayville. He was an avid bowler and enjoyed camping and taking casino trips. Terry liked to work on his 1960 MGA and race go-karts. He was a devoted husband, loving father and grandfather.

Terry will be missed by his wife, Bonnie of Beaver Dam; daughters, Tracy (Daryl) Storm and Kelly (Steve) Beyette, all of Beaver Dam; grandchildren, Joshua (Sara) Storm, Kyle (Lindsay) Storm, and Andrea Beyette; great-grandchildren, Hartley, Jovie, Jensyn, Grant, and Kellan; sisters-in-law, Margaret Bennett and Marlene Bennett, both of Beaver Dam; in-laws and casino partners, Cheryl and David Benike; nieces and nephews; other relatives; and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Arthur Jr. and Ronald; sister, Lillian Welch; and grandson, Adam.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, or for directions and other information, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.


Published by WiscNews.com on Dec. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
My condolences to the family on the loss of your father.
Terry L Bennett
January 6, 2022
Bennett Family: So very sorry to see of your dads passing. There is never a good time as I'm sure this was especially hard. I couldn't have asked for a better neighbor(s). Please know I thought of them both often.
Dawn/Bob Locy
Friend
December 27, 2021
Many great memories. He will be missed. God Bless.
Roland Moll
Friend
December 29, 2021
we are so very sorry to hear about terry's passing! had a lot of great times! our thoughts and prayers are with all of you!
shelley and dennis mallon
Friend
December 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results