Bennett, Terrance "Terry"

BEAVER DAM - Terrance "Terry" Bennett, age 77, of Beaver Dam, died on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.

A celebration of Terry's life will be held at a later date.

Terrence Lee was born on March 25, 1944, in Beaver Dam, Wis., to Arthur J. and Esther (Becker) Bennett. After graduating from Beaver Dam High School, he was united in marriage with Bonnie J. (Bilke) at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Beaver Dam on Aug. 1, 1964. Terry was a brake press operator at Monarch Range for many years, and later retired from Metal Craft of Mayville. He was an avid bowler and enjoyed camping and taking casino trips. Terry liked to work on his 1960 MGA and race go-karts. He was a devoted husband, loving father and grandfather.

Terry will be missed by his wife, Bonnie of Beaver Dam; daughters, Tracy (Daryl) Storm and Kelly (Steve) Beyette, all of Beaver Dam; grandchildren, Joshua (Sara) Storm, Kyle (Lindsay) Storm, and Andrea Beyette; great-grandchildren, Hartley, Jovie, Jensyn, Grant, and Kellan; sisters-in-law, Margaret Bennett and Marlene Bennett, both of Beaver Dam; in-laws and casino partners, Cheryl and David Benike; nieces and nephews; other relatives; and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Arthur Jr. and Ronald; sister, Lillian Welch; and grandson, Adam.

