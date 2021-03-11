Clark, Terrence W.

STEVENS POINT - Terrence W. "The Wizard" Clark, age 76, of Stevens Point, formerly of New Lisbon, died on Thursday, March 4, 2021, at St. Michael's Hospital in Stevens Point. Terrence was the son of William B. and Margery B. (Carter) Clark and was born on Nov. 16, 1944, in Sparta, Wis.

Terrence was raised in New Lisbon and graduated from New Lisbon High School in 1962. He then attended UW-La Crosse and received his B.S. in chemistry, and furthered his education by graduating from UW-Whitewater in 1993, receiving his master's degree in occupational safety.

Terrence was united in marriage to Diane R. Dixon from 1962-1972, and they later divorced. He later married Pamela M. Lesko on Aug. 1, 1981, in Beloit, Wis. Terrence worked for Gardner Machine as a chemist and Sylvania Electric in Pennsylvania as a chemist. Terrence later worked for the State of Wisconsin as an occupational safety inspector, inspecting public buildings and amusement parks, retiring in 2014.

Terrence was an avid motorcyclist and loved hunting and fishing. He was an ambassador for BMW Motorcycle Owners of America.

He is survived by his wife, Pamela Clark of Stevens Point; his children, Terresa Petersen of Melrose, Candice (Glenn) Berk of Beaverton, Ore., and Timothy (Rebecca) Clark of Duluth, Minn.; grandchildren, Michael, Gayle, Ethan, Kayle, Nadedja (Kenneth) Langdon, Kamryn Berk, Joshua Berk, Cassius, Eloise, and Rosalie; great-grandchild, Emry; sister, Kathy (David) Johnson of Neenah, Wis.; nephew, William Johnson; and by many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A graveside service was held on Tuesday, March 9 at 11 a.m. at the New Lisbon City Cemetery, with Pastor Deb Burkhalter presiding. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online guestbook is available at www.harefuneralhome.com.