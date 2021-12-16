Alsum, Terry

FOX LAKE - Terry Robert Alsum, age 64, of Fox Lake, unexpectedly went to his heavenly home on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at his home.

Terry was born on Jan. 4, 1957, in Beaver Dam, Wis., son of Roy and Lucy (Smedema) Alsum. Terry was united in marriage to Diana Lawver on April 21, 1979, at the First Reformed Church in Friesland. Terry was a hardworking man and dedicated to his family; his passion in life was to help people. For 25 years, he was the coordinator in four different counties helping disabled adults. Terry enjoyed grilling and cooking for the family and spending time with the grandchildren. He was an avid Packers fan and loved tending to his garden and going fishing with family and friends. Terry was a devoted husband, dad, and Papa; he will be deeply missed by many. Terry was a member of First Reformed Church in Friesland.

Terry is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Diana Alsum of Fox Lake; Jessi (his little buddy/canine companion); two daughters, Rebecca Dawn (James) Whistleman of Friesland and Sheena Mae (Tim) Tamminga of Wisconsin Rapids; six grandchildren, Ayden, Trinity, Gabriel, Emma, Lydia Jayne and Lydia Jayde; mother, Lucy (Gordy) Braaksma of Randolph; two sisters, Kathy (Randy) Hemling of Randolph and Linda (Kevin) Potenberg of Cambria; brother, Rick (Maria) Alsum of Fox Lake; and many other loved ones.

He was preceded in death by a son in infancy, Benjimin Troy Alsum; his father, Roy Alsum; and nephew, Rob Hemling.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the hour of service on Saturday, Dec. 18, at FIRST REFORMED CHURCH in Friesland, 107 E. Winnebago St., Friesland.

A funeral service for Terry will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18, at church, with the Rev. Rob Ford officiating. Burial will follow at Friesland Cemetery.

