DeGroot, Terry

CANNON FALLS, Minn. - Terry John DeGroot, age 55, of Cannon Falls, Minn. passed away suddenly on Aug. 27, 2020.

Above all things, Terry loved studying and teaching others about the doctrines of salvation through Jesus Christ. As a young man in his early twenties, by his own self description, Terry was a hot tempered atheist living an immoral, drunken lifestyle. Then, through the life witness of an employer, he visited a church. A few of the members came to his home and shared the Gospel with him. He was convicted of his sin, repented, and trusted the Lord to save him. He stopped drinking, got married, found new friends, and started a journey toward knowing God more. Typical of Terry, he never turned back. He was greatly aware of his own inability to do any good in and of himself. He completely relied on Jesus for wisdom in living and pardon from judgement in dying. He was not afraid of death but welcomed it, knowing that to be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord.

Terry was respected for his hard work ethic, his dedication to excellence, his sacrificial service to others, and his steadfast love of God. He is loved by many for the way he never stopped pursuing them in love, wisdom, and service. He was a faithful and committed friend.

As with all things in Terry's life, he strove passionately to be the best father and husband he could be. He was a strong protector and provider for his family and faithfully loved his wife and children. In recent years, he learned how shame and blame passes down through generations and damages many relationships. He repented of these and pressed hard towards grace and joy. He was passionate about sharing with his family and friends what he had learned in hopes that they too may live free from shame.

Terry enjoyed hiking up north and canoeing in the Boundary Waters. His kids have many fond memories of the time they spent there.

Terry grew up in Columbus, Wis. After high school, he attended Gogebic Community College for ski management. He worked at Buck Hill before moving on to managing a plumbing warehouse. He then worked in landscaping before starting his own successful landscaping company. Terry had a great skill and passion for designing and installing hardscapes. There are many yards that are beautiful due to his prowess. Terry married Wendy (Wilkie) DeGroot on Sept. 5, 2015. Together they learned many things about relationships, blended homes, and the grace of God. They learned how God gives us grace to overcome our past and move on to the future. He was a faithful, wise, and steadfast husband. He stopped landscaping in 2018 and started trucking under his own authority. He stopped trucking in 2019 and began working toward getting two new businesses off the ground while he landscaped part time. Terry was dearly loved and will be missed by many. He was one of a kind.

He is survived by his wife Wendy DeGroot; grandmother Ida Stremcha; father John Sidney DeGroot; brothers Stacy and Craig DeGroot; children Mikaela (Karl) Ritzman ,Cole DeGroot, Seth DeGroot, Faith Harris, Felicia Harris, Josiah Harris, Emily Harris, and Micaiah Harris. He was preceded in death by his mother Karen (Bornfleth) DeGroot.

Graveside services were held on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. Lundberg Funeral Home of Cannon Falls is assisting the family. Online condolences are welcome at www.LundbergFuneral.com. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to: https://www.compassion.com/donate-to-charity.htm?referer=593329&gclid=Cj0KCQjwv7L6BRDxARIsAGj-34omjSBjpCP0qhYpVpBoP8NeM34TDdMT0ZZtWWqXWZmOUzvEdGyCyVMaAlq9EALw_wcB or

https://www.tutapona.com/give or https://studios.vidangel.com/the-chosen/pif.