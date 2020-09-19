Schlieve, Thelma

WINNECONNE - Thelma Schlieve, 87, of Winneconne, formerly of Waupun, passed away peacefully Sept. 16, 2020 at her home, surrounded by family.

Thelma was born May 19, 1933, the son of Tom and Della VandeSlunt Pluim. Thelma attended Waupun schools. On March 24, 1951 she married Judson Schlieve at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Waupun. Thelma and Jud owned and operated Judson's from 1954 to 2003. They resided in Waupun until 2003 when they moved to their home on Lake Winneconne. Thelma was active in clubs and loved to crochet, play cards, fish, and cook. She always made her house a home where everyone was welcome. Her greatest enjoyment came from spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Thelma is survived by six children: Clint (Vicki) Schlieve of Winchester, Cal (Beth) Schlieve of Waupun, Clay Schlieve of Waupun, Chuck (Kathy) Schlieve of Waupun, Jamie (Glenn) Marwitz of Waupun, and Jodi (John) Holbach of Waupun; 22 grandchildren: Amber (Brad) Gaffney, Nicci (Aaron) Vande Zande, Katie (Jeff) Paulson, Karen (Matt) Smith, Kristin Cates and special friend, Kirsten, Kyle (Tina) Schlieve, Curtis (Samantha) Schlieve, Erica (Paul) Loomans, Sarah (Ryan) Groenewold, Adam (Toni) Schlieve, Emily (Jeff) Aalsma, Andy (Beth) Schlieve, Brett (Kathy) Schlieve, Nate (Kirstin) Schlieve, Alex (Katie) Schlieve, Samantha Schlieve, Amanda (Seth) Hopp, Jon (Lindsey) Marwitz, Lukas (Holly) Marwitz, Erik (Brea) Marwitz, Brittany (Jordan) Vande Zande, and Erin (Cole) Holbach; 40 great-grandchildren; sisters: Marlene Schlagel and Diane Farr; and sisters-in-law, Shirley Pluim, Darlene Pero, and Ardell (Fritz) Harmsen.

Thelma was preceded in death by her husband, Judson Schlieve; a son, Curt Schlieve; a grandson, Jason Schlieve; brothers, Alvin Pluim, Delmar Pluim, Harvey Pluim, and Lester Pluim, and their spouses as well as Louis Pluim; sisters, Bertha Doolan and Helen Howard and their spouses.

Private services will be held.

