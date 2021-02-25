Menu
Theodore Drake
FUNERAL HOME
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
N7199 N. Crystal Lake Road
Beaver Dam, WI

Drake, Theodore T. "Ted"

BEAVER DAM - Theodore T. "Ted" Drake, age 82, of Beaver Dam, died Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam.

Visitation for Ted will be at St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church in Beaver Dam on Wednesday, March 3 from 10 a.m. to 10:50 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at church at 11 a.m., with Father Mike Erwin officiating. Burial will be at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove.

Theodore was born on Aug. 3, 1938, in Shawano County, Wis., to the late Matthew and Margaret (Yellish) Drake. After high school, Ted attended vocational school in Minnesota. He also served in both the U.S. Army and the U.S. Air Force. On Feb. 26, 1972, he was united in marriage with VirJane Wolters in Little Falls, Minn. She preceded Ted in death in 1992. Ted worked as a custodian for 28 years, mostly in Little Falls, and was a member of St. Katharine Drexel Parish in Beaver Dam.

Survivors include his brother, Wayne Drake of Beaver Dam; his niece, Heather Drake; his nephew, Troy Drake; other relatives and friends. Ted was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; a brother, Ronald; a sister-in-law, Beverly Drake; and an infant nephew, Wayne Matthew Drake.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences or for other information, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.



Published by WiscNews.com on Feb. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
3
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 10:50a.m.
St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church-Beaver Dam
511 S. Spring St., Beaver Dam, WI
Mar
3
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church-Beaver Dam
511 S. Spring St., Beaver Dam, WI
Mar
3
Burial
2:00p.m.
Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery
21731 Spring Street, Union Grove, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
Wayne, we are so very sorry for your loss of your brother. You are in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. Our Deepest Sympathy.
Steven and Cindy Noe
February 25, 2021
