Verges, Theodore Glenn "Ted"

COLEMAN - Theodore Glenn "Ted" Verges, of Coleman, passed on Sept. 10, 2020, in his Florida home with his wife, Chris, by his side.

He was born to the late Gustave and Bertha Verges, in Columbus, Wis., on June 2, 1944. He graduated from Fall River High School where he participated in all sports and learned to play the trombone.

He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse in 1967 with a degree in secondary education - broadfield social studies and accepted his first position as a high school social studies teacher and assistant football coach in Hillsboro, Wis. Three years later he moved to Marion, Wis., where he again taught social studies and was a successful head football coach and assistant to other sports during the school year. He also served on the W.I.A.A. Board of Control as a representative advisor. During his summers he continued his education at the University of Wisconsin-Superior, where he earned a master's degree in school administration. After 13 years he moved on to high school principal at Rib Lake, Wis. His final move was to Coleman, Wis., where he retired in 2001 as high school principal. After retirement he became a member of the Coleman Board of Education. He continued his interest in education as a founding member of the Marinette - Oconto Counties Literacy Council.

Ted married his college sweetheart, Chris, on July 20, 1968, in Madison, Wis. They had one son, Geoffrey, whom he taught to fish and follow the Green Bay Packers. Fishing became Ted's favorite pastime, especially at his "get away" on Lake Buckatabon in Conover, Wis., where his fishing buddy was Bailey, a black Labrador Retriever. Ted faithfully followed the Green Bay Packers and the Milwaukee Brewers and sometimes the Milwaukee Bucks, as well as high school sports around the state.

Ted is survived by his wife; son; and his brothers, John (Lois) and David (and friend, Sharon). He was preceded in death by his parents.

A celebration of Ted's life will be held July 10, at ROMY'S HOLIDAY INN, 9600 County G, Suring, WI. The visitation will be at 11 a.m.; lunch at 12:30 p.m.; and the tribute ceremony at 1 p.m. Please bring a memory or story to share.