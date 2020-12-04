Brussell, Theresa

MADISON – Theresa "Terri" Brussell, age 88, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at UW Hospital. She was born in Vulcan, Mich., on Nov. 23, 1932, the second child of Michael and Helen Breclaw. Terri moved to Chicago, Ill., and received her nursing degree. She then moved to Denver, Colo., where she was a public health nurse and met her husband, James "Jim" Brussell, during a ski trip with friends.

Terri and Jim moved to Portage, Wis., and raised four daughters. Terri was always active and enjoyed golf, skiing, bridge and shopping. Terri and Jim eventually retired in Waunakee, Wis., after a few more years in Colorado.

She is survived by her sister, Katherine Olson; daughters, Ruth (Patrick) Wasson, Diane Skokan, Mary (Dennis Davis) Brussell and Karen Barks; and grandchildren, Adam Skokan, Paul Skokan and Iris Barks. Terri was preceded in death by her husband, James, of 54 years; parents; brother, Eugene Breclaw; sister, Alice Polomis; and grandson, Sean Skokan.

Due to Covid concerns, the family will have a Memorial service for their Mother at a later date at St. John's Catholic Church in Waunakee.

Memorials may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research: https://www.michaeljfox.org/.

