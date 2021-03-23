Menu
Search by Name
Menu
WiscNews.com
WiscNews.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Thomas Dowdell
1957 - 2021
BORN
1957
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Grasse Funeral Service
119 Industrial Dr
Pardeeville, WI

Dowdell, Thomas

RIO - Thomas Dowdell, 63 of Rio, passed away Sunday, March 14, 2021 at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg. He was born July 26, 1957 in Portage, the son of Donald and Vera (Babcock) Dowdell.

He is survived by his siblings, James (Kathy) Dowdell, Mary Ann (Charles) Taylon, Jane (Michael) Nauert, and twin brother Timothy Dowdell, and many nieces, nephews, other family, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Donald and Vera.

Graveside services at St. Joseph Cemetery and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Rio is serving the family.


Published by WiscNews.com on Mar. 23, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Grasse Funeral Service
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Grasse Funeral Service.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.