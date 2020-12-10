La Bansky, Thomas E.

ELROY - Thomas E. La Bansky, age 68 years, of Elroy, Wis., passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at his home.

He was born on Feb. 20, 1952, to Arland and Joyce (Burroughs) La Bansky in Sparta, Wis. Tom graduated from the Royall High School in 1970.

Tom was united in marriage to Gina Berez on Aug. 12, 1984. He worked as a welder for Walker's Stainless Equipment in Elroy, operated his own photography business and for several years drove school bus for Brown's Bus Service. He was an avid sportsman, enjoying hunting and fishing. Later he enjoyed golfing and socializing with his friends.

Tom was an Eagle Scout and served as a member of the Elroy Area Advancement Corporation and participated in their activities.

Survivors include his wife, Gina; father, Duane Weed; siblings, Maria Lannes, Elaine Thomas and Doug (Lisa) Weed; nieces and nephews, Nell (Shawn) Devitt, Rachel (Joe) Miller, Ali (Dan) Schapleigh, Miranda (Vince) Ruta, Andrew Weed and Zachary Weed; and great-nieces and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Arland La Bansky; mother, Joyce Weed; brother-in-law, Barry Thomas; and his beloved dog, Grommet.

No services are scheduled at this time.

The Picha Funeral Home in Elroy is assisting; for online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com.