Madland, Thomas Paul

BARABOO – Thomas Paul "Tom" Madland, age 74, of Baraboo, passed away on Nov. 13, 2020, at home with his wife and son by his side. He fought a difficult battle with pulmonary fibrosis until our Savior mercifully took him to his eternal home in heaven.

Tom's parents, Paul and Elva Madland, welcomed him into the world on Aug. 11, 1946. Tom married Nancy Jean Schulte on July 2, 1966. They have one child, Todd Alan Madland. Tom was preceded in death by his parents; and sister-in-law, Linda Schulte Wareham and her husband, James Wareham.

Survivors include wife, Nancy; son, Todd (granddaughter, Emellia); brother, Robert Madland (Sharon); nephew, Troy Madland (Sandy); sister, Jane Madland Nowicki (Mike); nephews, Mike Nowicki Jr. (Kerri) and Robert Nowicki (Shannon); brother-in-law, Dennis Schulte (Claudia); niece, April Schulte Bonlander (Troy); brother-in-law, William Schulte (Wendy); nephew, Lucas Schulte; and many great-nieces and nephews.

Tom served in the Wisconsin Army National Guard and was called to duty during the Vietnam riots in Milwaukee. He was President and General Manager of five cable television franchises in Wisconsin, including Baraboo, West Baraboo, Reedsburg, Lake Delton and Wisconsin Dells. He worked his way up from installer, to technician, to President and General Manager. Tom introduced many of the channels that you enjoy today, such as HBO, Cinemax, Encore, MTV, Lifetime and ESPN, to name a few.

After retirement, Tom created his own business, Tom's Tile, and worked until his knees gave out. Not giving up, he worked at Land's End call center and Weber Grill division for ten more years.

Tom will be remembered by his musical talents as a drummer and singer in many local bands, and his theatrical performances on the UW Robert Brown stage under the direction of the late Mark Waddell, and performances with the Baraboo Theatre Guild on the Al Ringling stage. His passion was drumming and jamming with many talented musicians, including his son, Todd.

The family would like to thank the SSM Hospice nurses and aides for their weekly in-house visits, and to Baldwin Funeral Services for assisting the family.

A private family service will be held at the funeral home. A celebration of Tom's life is in the plans for 2021.