MADISON - Thomas W. "Tiny" Mallon, age 79, of Madison, passed away on Sunday, May 30, 2021. He was born on Feb. 3, 1942, in Beaver Dam, the son of Vincent and Ellagene (Stegner) Mallon.

Thomas graduated from Beaver Dam High School in 1960. He married Mary Wimmer on May 14, 1966, at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Beaver Dam. Thomas worked as a salesperson for Badger Welding for 24 years, retiring in December 2006.

He was a longtime member of St. Bernard Catholic Church, Lake Ripley Country Club, and Olbrich Botanical Gardens. Thomas loved watching the Brewers, golfing and enjoyed bowling for many years. He liked working in his garden, baking and loved spending time with his grandkids. Our dad was a kind, caring and loving husband, father and grandfather who will be missed dearly.

Thomas is survived by his daughter, Ann (Mike) Mallon; son, Christopher (Heide) Mallon; grandchildren, Petra and Renate Mallon and Wesley Pekrul; three sisters, Judy Gorman, Patricia (Jim) Przekurat, and Lois Wright; brother, Dennis (Shelly) Mallon; sister-in-law, Bettie Mallon; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ann; his parents; brother, Joseph Mallon; brother-in-law, Lloyd Wright; and sister-in-law, Patricia Mallon.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2450 Atwood Ave., Madison, at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 10, 2021, with Father Michael Radowicz presiding. A celebration of Tom's life will follow at the Esquire Club, 1025 N. Sherman Ave., Madison. A visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, and also at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Thursday. Please wear your favorite golf or Brewers clothing in memory of Tom. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

