Roessler, Thomas R.

BARABOO - Thomas R. Roessler, age 91, passed away on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at Our House Assisted Living in Baraboo. He was born on July 15, 1929,, in Sauk County, Wis., the son of Frank and Edna (Richgels) Roessler. He had been married to Alva Hess, who passed away on March 27, 2005. He then married Avis (Smith) DeMars.

Thomas was one of the kindest people you would ever meet. He was a father, husband, grandfather, brother, and uncle who cared for all and never breathed a bad word about anyone.

Thomas always had a bowl full of candy for his grandchildren, insisting they always took a second piece. He loved all animals, especially Pug, Brandi and Mickey (his beloved dogs). His smile and laughter were contagious. He was always up for game of cards and enjoyed sharing stories. He adored the sport of fishing, a hobby that he passed on to his grandchildren. Thomas retired from Wisconsin Centrifugal in Waukesha, Wis., where he spent 34 years as a dedicated employee.

Tom was preceded in death by his stepdaughter, Sheila Beloungy; son-in-law, Kurt LaBansky; and brothers, LaVern, John and Fritz.

He is survived by his wife, Avis of Baraboo; children, Thomas (DeeAnne) Roessler of Loganville, Debbie LaBansky of Reedsburg, Barb (Randy) Halliday of Green Bay, Terry (Marcia) Roessler of Rock Springs, Tim (Lynelle) Roessler of Reedsburg, Ted (Tammy) Roessler of LaValle, and Todd (Laura) Roessler of Trempealeau, Darrell (Ellen) DeMars, David (Beverly) DeMars, Steve (Donna) DeMars, Dennis (Karen) DeMars, Sandra DeMars, Ronald (Lori) DeMars, Bill (Cindy) DeMars, Richard (Becky) DeMars, Lori (Bill) Dickman and Robert (Christine) DeMars; 22 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; sisters, Shirley Nickerson and Marge Fargen; brother, Raymond "Gene" Roessler; along with other relatives and friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Thomas will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at ST. MARY'S CATHOLIC CHURCH in Keyesville with Father Nathan Thainase, Pastor, as Celebrant. Due to restricted seating capacity in church, ALL seating in church proper will be reserved for immediate family only. All others will have to remain outside of the church for the Mass and will be allowed to join the family for the burial following. Visitation will be on Thursday from 3-6 p.m. at the Farber Funeral Home in Reedsburg, and on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Keyesville. The family requests masks be worn for the visitation and service.

The Mass will be live streamed at the St. Mary Facebook page and accessible on his obituary page at farberfuneralhome.com.

The family would like to send a special thank you to Dr. Randy J. Krszjzaniek, MD, and the staff at Our House Assisted Living Baraboo.

The Farber Funeral Home, Reedsburg, is assisting the family.