Thomas Verburgt
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home - Portage
430 West Wisconsin Street
Portage, WI

Verburgt, Thomas G. Sr.

FORT WINNEBAGO TOWNSHIP – Thomas G. Verburgt Sr., age 90, of the Township of Fort Winnebago, passed away on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.

Tom was born on March 13, 1930, in Wauwatosa, Wis., the son of Peter and Mabel (Smith) Verburgt Sr. He was a U.S. Army Veteran, serving during the Korean War. Tom married Ann Stajkowski on March 5, 1964. He had farmed for most of his life, and also worked at the Power Plant. Tom enjoyed being outdoors hunting, cutting wood and going to auctions.

He is survived by his children, Tom Jr. (Heather) Verburgt, Betty (Bruce) Smith, and Peggy Verburgt; his grandson, Mitchell; his sisters, Mabel Cadigan and Laurel Slepicka; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Ann; his daughter, Tammy; his siblings, Charles "Chuck" Peter Jr., Martin, Chrystal Schoenbein, and Marvel Akins; and his good friend, Jack Thompson.

Private funeral services will be held. Burial will follow in Silver Lake Cemetery, where military honors will be provided by the Portage Area Veterans Honor Guard.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.



Published by WiscNews.com on Mar. 6, 2021.
