Vilmin, Thomas R.

BEAVER DAM - Thomas R. Vilmin passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at UW-Hospital in Madison.

Tom was born on Jan. 22, 1954, in Sandwich, Ill., the son of LaVerne and Lauretta (Ramsden) Vilmin. During grade school, Tom moved with his family to Hustisford, Wis., graduating from Hustisford High School in 1972. On Jan. 27, 1973, he began a 47-year marriage with his high school sweetheart, Glenna I. Tracy.

Tom and Glenna spent time raising their three children in the Watertown area before building a home on his dream property in rural Beaver Dam. He was an avid hunter, landing his biggest buck on that property. He was a member of the Juneau Rod and Gun Club, grilling up chicken on many a Father's Day, and a proud member of the I&W Hunt Club, hosting annual bow shoots and sharing hunting stories. He also enjoyed harnessing his inner John Wayne when caring for their horses. He was fond of classic cars, including his 1960 El Camino, collecting Coke memorabilia, as well as re-watching classic TV and movies with family.

Tom was a skilled craftsman, using his steady and meticulous hand to paint and hand-letter signage for area businesses. He honed his woodworking skills, literally whittling the days away to make beautiful keepsakes and toys for his loved ones. He later joined the Beaver Dam Senior Woodshop and shared his skills crafting bird feeders and toys for the community.

Above all Tom had a wonderful sense of humor; he was always quick to share a laugh, pull a silly prank, or tease his family. He went out of his way to lend a helping hand. His greatest joy and gift was raising his three children and building a genuine life with his loving wife. He took his kids to their first concerts, cheered them on at school activities and proudly stood by their side in all kinds of weather. And he adored his grandchildren, looking forward to summer cookouts, holiday get-togethers, and annual games rooting on the Chicago Cubs. He will be greatly missed by wife, Glenna; daughter, Shawna Rennhack; son, Josiah (Connie); daughter, Glenna (Chad) Bachim; and by his grandchildren, Quinton, Ian, Elyse, Olivia and Ephraim.

Tom is further survived by his siblings, Karen (Julie Stubbe) Vilmin, Arnie (Veronica) Vilmin, Connie Duehring, Rowdy (Jill) Holstine, and Julie (Jim) Irwin; step-father, Howard Holstine; mother-in-law, Glenna Tracy; and his in-laws, Nina (Jim) Plasil, Linda (Jim) Schmidt, Vickie (Rue) Leitzke, Clark (Jane) Tracy, Robert (Kathy) Tracy, and Jerry (Jackie) Tracy; as well as by many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, LaVerne Vilmin and Lauretta Holstine; sisters, Sherrill Holstine, Christine Vilmin, Wendy Rhadans and Tina Vilmin; brother-in-law, Daniel Duehring; father-in-law, Clark Tracy; and other relatives.

A private family service for Thomas will be held at St. Katharine Drexel Parish. A public drive through gathering will be at ST. MICHAEL'S CATHOLIC CEMETERY on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m., with a private burial to follow. The family asks that guests follow COVID-19 protocols regarding masks and social distancing.

Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family's guest book at www.cstonefs.com.