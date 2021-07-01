Webb, Thomas "Tom"

LAKE DELTON – Thomas "Tom" Webb, age 75, of Lake Delton, Wis., passed away on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at UW Hospital in Madison, Wis.

Visitation and service will be held on Thursday, July 8, at the LAKE DELTON FIRE DEPARTMENT, 45 Miller Drive, Lake Delton, WI 53940. Family will receive guests from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., with a service at 2:30 p.m. at the same location.

Tom was born Oct. 15, 1945, in Baldwin, Wis., to John and Celia (Shrank) Webb. He grew up on a farm and graduated from UW-River Falls with a degree in agricultural business. As a recent graduate Tom moved to Lake Delton in 1968 with his first wife, Paula, and their very modest mobile home, taking a branch manager position with Production Credit Association (now ComPeer). During his time with PCA/Farm Credit Services, Tom established friendships with a host of farmers, resulting in relationships that continued into the next generation.

With a passion for business and commitment to hard work, Tom loved the challenge of seeing his endeavors grow and better his community. When his day job was complete, Tom gave assistance to help maintain the mobile home park where he was living. He was eventually given the opportunity to buy the modest "campground." Acquiring additional land parcels over several years, Tom established Red's Mobile Home Park in Lake Delton, Wis. In 1988, Tom married Gail, and along with his twin sons, Jeff and John, started Deer Run Mobile Home Estates in Lake Delton. In addition to managing the manufactured housing communities, a large portion of their lives revolved around their farming operations.

Tom was a dedicated member of the Lake Delton community, having served as a trustee on the Lake Delton Village board and as a retired fireman for the Village of Lake Delton. He served on various boards with a local bank and insurance company and his church. In all those positions, Tom's motto was always to "do some good for some good people."

Tom never forgot "who took him to the dance," as he would often say. He remembered his humble beginnings and never thought himself better than anyone else. He was a kind and generous man, perceptive in his dealings with people. He was a man of his word and demonstrated integrity and honesty in his business. Tom loved to hunt and fish and cherished the trips he took with his sons and wife.

Tom is survived by his wife, Gail (nee Horras); sons, John (JoEllen) Webb and Jeff (Deborah) Webb; sisters, Marge (Jim) Blaha, Jacalyn (Douglas) Mathison, Beverly "Billie" (Ian) Buckeridge, and Brenda (Steve) Ramin; half-siblings, Janice Holmberg and John (Dawn) Webb; grandchildren, Sydney and Jacob Webb; and his chocolate lab, Stanley Hudson. He was preceded in death by his parents; and first wife, Paula (nee Jacobs).

In lieu of flowers, the family requests gifts be made to the family to be applied to a high school scholarship established in Tom's memory at the Bank of Wisconsin Dells (Lake Delton branch). Memorials of remembrance may also be directed to LIFE 102.5, Madison, Wis. (5606 Medical Circle, Madison, WI 53719-1232), or Bethany Lutheran Church.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Lake Delton, Wis., assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.

