ENDEAVOR - Timmy Jay Hoff, age 59, of Endeavor, left us suddenly as a result of a motorcycle/deer collision on Sept. 23, 2020. He was born on Dec. 30, 1960, in San Antonio, Texas, a son of Carl and Letha (Klein) Hoff, Sr.

In 1980, Timmy graduated from Portage High School. He married Darcie Amend in Durwards Glen, Wis., on June 9, 1984. Timmy worked in the plastics business for over 40 years and was currently working at Portage Plastics Company as a quality director.

Timmy enjoyed being outdoors hunting, fishing and riding his motorcycle. He was a Green Bay Packer and Wisconsin Badgers fan. He also enjoyed playing horseshoes, bag toss, and working on cars. He could fix anything. Timmy cherished his time with his children and grandchildren.

Those Timmy leaves behind to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 36 years, Darcie Hoff of Endeavor; two children, Trevor (Sheena) Hoff of Montello, Meghan (Karl) Blomberg of Coloma; five grandchildren, Landon, Avery; Peyton, Wyatt and Rykar; his mother, Letha "Donna" Hoff of Portage; six siblings, Ron Hoff, Sharon (Jim) Luchsinger, Lloyd (Sandi) Hoff, Pat (Phil) Anderson, Carl (JoAnn) Hoff Jr., Jeff (Amy) Hoff; two brothers-in-law, Dan (Michelle) Amend, Bill (Sue) Amend; many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews; many other relatives and friends. Timmy will be missed by his motorcycle family. He was preceded in death by his father, Carl Hoff Sr.; sister-in-law, Nancy; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Butch and Casey Amend.

A celebration of life for Timmy Jay Hoff will be held at a later date. Please visit our website www.wachholzandsons.com to send a condolence or to share a memory of Timmy with his family.

