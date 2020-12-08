Galvin, Timothy James

AMES, IA - June 9, 1950 - December 4, 2020

An Irishman walked into a pub... and now, he never has to leave.

Timothy James Galvin was born on June 9, 1950 in Ames, Iowa to Virginia and Joseph Galvin. From the beginning, Tim was a memorable character. He was a lover of good jokes and small world stories, and he was known as the life of every party.

Family was everything to Tim, and he was always happiest when "his girls" were happy. Tim leaves behind his wife of 46 years, Kathy Galvin, and his daughters, Erin Blank, and Brenna Galvin (Kevin Hansen). He frequently said that his daughters got their good looks from Kathy, but he kept his. We will let the people decide. Tim was the proud grandfather of Parker James Blank, Cameron Joseph Blank, and Declan Vincent Blank. He got such joy and overwhelming pride from watching the boys grow up. He loved his family without abandon and ensured they knew that every day. Tim was also honored to act as a host dad to three foreign exchange students over the years: Dagmara Finlayson, Jess Ruciack, and Nathalia Mello Sales.

Tim is survived by a large, extended family, including his mother, Virginia Galvin, and his siblings: Michael Galvin (Susan Demos), Kathy Monroe (Michael Monroe), Susan Jeffrey (Dick Jeffrey), Daniel Galvin (Suzi Galvin), and Sheila Pearman (Perry Pearman), and his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Joanne May and Joseph May, and his wife's siblings: Tom May, Joe May (Tammy May), Cindy Waterford (Rick Waterford), and Pam Kerr (Jeff Kerr). He also leaves behind his nieces and nephews that he loved belly laughing with.

Tim was a proud alumni of Indiana University, where he received his undergraduate degree in Public Administration and his Master's degree in Park and Recreation Administration. He would tell you with a twinkle in his eye that he graduated "summa cuma barely."' His friends would report that he had the best time along the way. At IU, Tim was the Captain and Coach of the Rugby Team and is featured in the IU Rugby Hall of Fame.

Tim was passionate about the outdoors, and he spent many hours golfing (with irregular success) at Rock River Hills Golf Course and sailing on Lake Winnebago. He often shared stories from his youth spent along the shore of Lake Michigan, knees deep in a sand dune. Tim also loved singing off key and dancing. He had more moves than Allied Van Lines.

Tim spent his career working for the Department of Natural Resources where he met many fine friends and colleagues. Tim also cared deeply about his friends, and the community at large. He truly embodied the Rotary motto of "service above self." Tim would show up in big ways and small - from cooking a pot of chili or snow blowing a driveway to volunteering his time in service to organizations including the: Hartford Jaycees, Horicon Lions Club, Rock River Hills Golf Club Board of Directors, Friends of Dodge County Parks Board of Directors, Dodge County Humane Society Board of Directors, Horicon Board of Education, Horicon Marsh International Education Center Board of Directors, and the Horicon Rotary Club.

Due to COVID-19 and in efforts to keep everyone safe, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider honoring Tim's legacy by making a donation to the Friends of the Dodge County Parks and Friends of the Horicon Marsh International Education Center.

