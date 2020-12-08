Menu
Timothy James Galvin
1950 - 2020
BORN
1950
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services, Horicon
716 Clinton Street
Horicon, WI

Galvin, Timothy James

AMES, IA - June 9, 1950 - December 4, 2020

An Irishman walked into a pub... and now, he never has to leave.

Timothy James Galvin was born on June 9, 1950 in Ames, Iowa to Virginia and Joseph Galvin. From the beginning, Tim was a memorable character. He was a lover of good jokes and small world stories, and he was known as the life of every party.

Family was everything to Tim, and he was always happiest when "his girls" were happy. Tim leaves behind his wife of 46 years, Kathy Galvin, and his daughters, Erin Blank, and Brenna Galvin (Kevin Hansen). He frequently said that his daughters got their good looks from Kathy, but he kept his. We will let the people decide. Tim was the proud grandfather of Parker James Blank, Cameron Joseph Blank, and Declan Vincent Blank. He got such joy and overwhelming pride from watching the boys grow up. He loved his family without abandon and ensured they knew that every day. Tim was also honored to act as a host dad to three foreign exchange students over the years: Dagmara Finlayson, Jess Ruciack, and Nathalia Mello Sales.

Tim is survived by a large, extended family, including his mother, Virginia Galvin, and his siblings: Michael Galvin (Susan Demos), Kathy Monroe (Michael Monroe), Susan Jeffrey (Dick Jeffrey), Daniel Galvin (Suzi Galvin), and Sheila Pearman (Perry Pearman), and his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Joanne May and Joseph May, and his wife's siblings: Tom May, Joe May (Tammy May), Cindy Waterford (Rick Waterford), and Pam Kerr (Jeff Kerr). He also leaves behind his nieces and nephews that he loved belly laughing with.

Tim was a proud alumni of Indiana University, where he received his undergraduate degree in Public Administration and his Master's degree in Park and Recreation Administration. He would tell you with a twinkle in his eye that he graduated "summa cuma barely."' His friends would report that he had the best time along the way. At IU, Tim was the Captain and Coach of the Rugby Team and is featured in the IU Rugby Hall of Fame.

Tim was passionate about the outdoors, and he spent many hours golfing (with irregular success) at Rock River Hills Golf Course and sailing on Lake Winnebago. He often shared stories from his youth spent along the shore of Lake Michigan, knees deep in a sand dune. Tim also loved singing off key and dancing. He had more moves than Allied Van Lines.

Tim spent his career working for the Department of Natural Resources where he met many fine friends and colleagues. Tim also cared deeply about his friends, and the community at large. He truly embodied the Rotary motto of "service above self." Tim would show up in big ways and small - from cooking a pot of chili or snow blowing a driveway to volunteering his time in service to organizations including the: Hartford Jaycees, Horicon Lions Club, Rock River Hills Golf Club Board of Directors, Friends of Dodge County Parks Board of Directors, Dodge County Humane Society Board of Directors, Horicon Board of Education, Horicon Marsh International Education Center Board of Directors, and the Horicon Rotary Club.

Due to COVID-19 and in efforts to keep everyone safe, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider honoring Tim's legacy by making a donation to the Friends of the Dodge County Parks and Friends of the Horicon Marsh International Education Center.

Koepsell Funeral Home in Horicon is serving the family. For online condolences and other information please visit www.KoepsellFH.com


Published by WiscNews.com on Dec. 8, 2020.
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
4
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Horicon HIll Golf Club
3000 S. Main St., Horicon, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services, Horicon
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
31 Entries
R.I.P. my friend, enjoyed the stories and the laughter we shared in Mazatlan Mexico. I will think of you often.
Phil Philipoff
Friend
February 11, 2021
I worked with Tim at the DNR and enjoyed his positiveness and happy attitude. He was a great guy and he will be missed. My sincere sympathies to his family.
Marilyn Howell
January 15, 2021
He was a man. He lived service above self. Well done and a life well lived. I am sorry for your loss.
Sue Black
January 13, 2021
Just saw this thanks to Marilynn R. My deepest sympathy to you and your family. Having lost Kathy this Jan 1,I know all too well what you are going through.
Mike Jenkins
Friend
December 17, 2020
Our heartfelt condolences. Tim's kindness will not be forgotten. Your family is in our thoughts.
Sandy & Ron Curtis
December 15, 2020
Tim was always kind to me, I will always remember his great smile and laugh. He was a Joy to be around and he will deeply be missed. My sympathies.
Heather Gottschalk
December 11, 2020
My deepest condolences to Brenna and her family. I will keep you all in my thoughts and prayers during this very difficult time.
Tami Fisher
Coworker
December 11, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. He certainly was a great man! Thoughts and prayers with Kathy and the extended family.
Keith Schroeder
December 10, 2020
I'm very grateful to have had a nearly 50 year friendship with Tim and Kathy and members of their extended family - many great memories evolved from our get togethers, some associated with the I.U. Rugby, with their occasional reunions. Tim often expressed his pride in Kathy's, Erin's and Brenna's plentiful accomplishments which complemented his own very productive and rewarding achievements. We'll miss him greatly. God bless you Tim and the Galvin Clan.
Pat & Sharon O'Shea
Family Friend
December 10, 2020
So very very sorry for your loss. Tim was one special fellow, with a large heart. He always made everyone feel at ease and comfortable, by addressing them one on one. The world has truly lost a special person.
Janice Stavropoulos Rudnick
Friend
December 6, 2020
Kathy and girls we are saddened to see this we all loved Tim so much he was a wonderful man that will be missed by many sending love and hugs your way
Pat and Jackie Bulman
Family Friend
December 6, 2020
Kathy,
My thoughts and prayers go out to you and your family. I'll always remember Tim as the guy with a sense of humor and always a smile. Time for us to touch base again. Take care my friend and God Bless.
Lois Krueger
Friend
December 6, 2020
Kathy, you know I am thinking about you! When I think of you and Tim, it makes me smile! Remember the time we came to visit you on our way to Kalamazoo , Michigan? That, obviously, was before we had navigation on our phone. But it sure was fun! Love you and will continue to hold you in my prayers.
Joann Calabrese
Family
December 6, 2020
Tim had a great sense of humor. And,he would agree that that was the only "sense" he had. He loved the State Park System, and was a true steward of conservation. His laugh will last in my memory forever! RIP, my good man!
Dan Farrar
Friend
December 9, 2020
I only recently learned of my US cousins through Michael Getty and the Galvin clan. My great grand-aunt Johanna Sheehy married Jeremiah Galvin and they emigrated from Co Limerick to Iowa soon after. When I planned to be in the US and in Milwaukee in 2017, Tim generously offered to bring me round Horicon Marsh and Museum, as he knew I was a plant ecologist. I was very moved by his offer and we had a terrific tour, despite the very Irish weather! It was the first time I met him (and Michael Getty) and later Kathy over a lovely meal before he drove me back to Milwaukee. Such a generous, wonderful man. My thoughts are with you, Kathy, and your family.
Micheline Sheehy Skeffington
Family
December 9, 2020
Tim was a great guy on ALL fronts dating back to our childhood days growing up in Chesterton, Indiana along the southern shore of Lake Michigan. Our parents were friends and Tim's siblings were similar in age to myself/siblings.
May God Bless Tim, his family and all those that loved him.
Doug Schrader
Family Friend
December 8, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with you at this difficult time! God is holding you close and giving you strength. Tim will be watching over you. It was a pleasure knowing him.
Cindy Vogel
Friend
December 8, 2020
And on the eighth day, God created the Irish, and the devil took notice! Timothy my friend, may you be through the Pearly Gates before the devil knows your gone! Rest well Tim, and save me a Jameson and a stool beside ye. Until we meet again. My sincerest condolences to Kathy and the Family. May God Grant you His Grace to help all of you through this difficult time. Glenn Daily - Friends of Dodge County Parks, Inc.
Glenn Daily
December 8, 2020
My son Jordan, played rugby at IU, too! Peace be to all the Galvin family.
Richard Highberger
Family Friend
December 8, 2020
Tim will be sorely missed. I enjoyed my time working with him at the Horicon Marsh
Joann & Fred Ellis
December 8, 2020
Kathy and Family, Please accept our condolences in the loss of your Husband and Dad, Tim. From the time that we meet you and Tim in Mazatlan, MX he and Brendan had a connection that was as close to Family as one could get. They shared a love of Sports, and Tim knew of Brendan's football playing Cousin from IU who went on to play in the NFL. He and his wonderful sense of Humor will be Missed by us Terribly. We will never Forget his Smile or listening to his stories and jokes. God Bless His Family !! Love, Carol & Brendan
Carol Gregule
Friend
December 8, 2020
Kathy and family, Carolyn and I are extremely sad and sorry for your loss. We loved our dinners with you and Tim in Mazatlan. My time listening to the many jokes he brought to the beach each morning sharing them with the boys. He will be missed by his many friends at Costa Bonita. If there is a heaven I know he will be coaching a rugby team and playing golf.
Barry & Carolyn Lloyd
Friend
December 7, 2020
Many fond memories of younger days with Tim at Pike Lake. Sincere sympathies to you, Kathy.
Mary Beth Gehl
Friend
December 7, 2020
Sending love and heartfelt condolences. Sue Kneen, Maser Amundson Boggio
Sue Kneen
Coworker
December 7, 2020
Tim always a giant of a guy, outgoing, interesting, with deep love of family. Honored to be part of his. Our deepest condolences to his wife, daughters, mom, brothers & sisters. Yes his life must be celebrated as only the Irish and Galvin's do, telling the loving stories of Tim.
jodi galvin
Family
December 7, 2020
Tim was always fun to be around. Our condolences to Tim's family.
David and Diane Edwards
Coworker
December 7, 2020
Dearest Kathy and family, Please fill your days with remembered joy. Your friends at the Wisconsin State Reading Association. Love and hugs to you. Joyce Uglow
Joyce Uglow
Friend
December 7, 2020
May God help each of you in this great loss. Mary Ellen Sowders
mary ellen sowders
Family Friend
December 7, 2020
Sorry to hear about the passing of my "Turkey Shoot" partner for many years. Always enjoyed watching Tim bomb those tee shots. Also enjoyed that great Irish sense of humor. My sympathy to Kathy and his girls.
Glenn Hildebrandt
Friend
December 7, 2020
The Thickstun family sends our heartfelt condolences.
Tom Thickstun
Family Friend
December 7, 2020
Showing 1 - 31 of 31 results