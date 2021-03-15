Bloedow, Todd L.

PORT WASHINGTON - Todd Larry Bloedow, 63, passed away peacefully on March 6, 2021.

Todd was known for his love of family, faith, and his church, where he ushered every Sunday. He also regularly walked around town and grabbed books from the library to read and copy recipes from. He loved the Brewers, "cop" shows, jokes and especially the mail. Although his life was challenged and short, he was always happy and leaves an abundance of memories and love behind.

Todd was born Feb. 11, 1958, to Willard and Florence Bloedow in Waukesha. His family moved to Port Washington in 1962. Todd attended and graduated from Ozaukee High School in 1979.

Todd moved with his parents to Waupun in 1988 and lived there until their passing. He moved from there to Fond du Lac to live with his sister in 2012 and returned to Port Washington in 2016.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Willard and Florence Bloedow; brother, Mark Bloedow; and brother-in-law, Robert Gandolf. Todd is survived by his sisters, Vicki Gandolf, Holly (Ron) McGettrick, and Jill Anzia; and brothers, Willard (Laurie) Bloedow, Steven (Blanche) Bloedow and David (Becky) Bloedow; sister-in-law, Janet Bloedow; and numerous nieces and nephews and their families.

The family will receive visitors on Friday, March 19 from 2 p.m.-4 p.m. at GRAND AVENUE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 505 W. Grand Ave., in Port Washington, with funeral services following at 4 p.m. The Rev. Don Greer will preside. Todd will be laid to rest the following day beside his parents in Ash Creek Cemetery in Richland Center.

The Eernisse Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements; online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.