Rake, Tom

WAUNAKEE - On Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at the age of 67, Tom Rake of Waunakee was called home to his Heavenly Father. Tom was born Aug. 30, 1953, in Corona, Calif., while his father served in the U.S Marine Corps. He was born to the late Rose Ann Rake (Oechsner) and Harold Rake. Tom grew up on the family dairy farm in the town of Calamus and attended Columbus High School. He was an active member of the Calba Winners 4-H club and Presidents of the Columbus FFA Chapter. In 1969 Tom began his venture into Chester White and Purebred hogs. A tough decision had to be made in 1971 after the death of his father. Instead of attending Iowa State, he chose to stay home and run the family farm. While pursuing his passion, he met the love of his life, Diane (Gubin), at the Dodge County Fair. On Sept. 28, 1974, they were married in Juneau, Wis. They settled in Waunakee, Wis., where they began their own family homestead. Tom was a man who wore many hats "literally." Throughout his lifetime he enjoyed fishing, hunting, selling real estate, being outside, and mowing the lawn. Tom will continue to live on as a husband, father, grandfather, uncle, brother, mentor and friend. His motto was "We make a living by what we get, we make a life by what we give." Tom's legacy will live on in the youth that he has supported over the years through FFA and 4-H. Rake Genetics will carry on.

Tom's dreams will live on with his wife, Diane; son, Tim Rake (Jenny), Lodi Wis.; daughter, Carmen Sperle (Luther), Stoughton, Wis.; daughter, Molly Arand (Kevin) DeForest, Wis.; and daughter, Elizabeth Rake (Scott Zimmerman), Sun Prairie, Wis.. His pride and joy were his grandchildren, Samantha and Summer Rake, Emma and Kasen Sperle, and Baby Baylor Arand the light in our darkness. He is further survived by his siblings, Dave Rake (Ann), Karen Derr (Mike), Karol Larson, Gregg Rake (David); and father-in-law, Don Gubin; as well as many other sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and family members. Tom is preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; mother-in law; Margaret Gubin; and brother-in-law, Don Gubin.

His family will be called from God and given strength to come together for a private Catholic Mass on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. There will be a Celebration of Life Memorial Gathering on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at the homestead in Waunakee, Wis. All friends, family and neighbors who wish to celebrate his life and support his family are welcome to attend an Open House which will be from 12 to 5 p.m. with considerations for Covid and social distancing.

We wish to extend our deepest and heartfelt gratitude to the Waunakee EMS and Fire Department, Dane County Sheriffs and Msgr. Gunn. We are all deeply humbled by the outpouring of love and support during these difficult times. We were not prepared or ready, but our faith and support is showing us light and love. Enjoy your coffee and cinnamon rolls.

Winn-Cress Funeral Home

5785 Hwy Q

Waunakee, WI