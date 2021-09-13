Menu
Tracy Yager
ABOUT
Prairie High School
FUNERAL HOME
Garrity Funeral Home
704 S Ohio St
Prairie du Chien, WI

Yager, Tracy L.

BARABOO - Tracy L. Yager, age 68, of Baraboo, and formerly of Prairie du Chien, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison, Wis. He was born Sept. 27, 1952, in Prairie du Chien, Wis., the son of Burdette and Mary (Brendemuehl) Yager. Tracy worked as a manager for Farm and Fleet and later for Perry Printing in Baraboo. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He is survived by his brothers, John (Pat), Thomas and Todd (Leslie) Yager; along with his sister-in-law, Barbara Day Yager.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, Sept. 14, at 11 a.m. at the GARRITY FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL in Prairie du Chien, with burial in the Union Lumpkin Cemetery in Bloomington, Wis. Friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday from 9 a.m. until the time of services.

www.garrityfuneralhom.com


Published by WiscNews.com on Sep. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
14
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Garrity Funeral Home
704 S. Ohio St., Prairie du Chien, WI
Garrity Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We did some hunting and quite a little partying together. Tracy was a great guy and just a good person. He will be greatly missed.
Ron Brecka Baraboo,wi.
Friend
September 13, 2021
I am so sorry for Tracy's family's loss. I worked with Tracy at Perry for many years. We that worked there were like a family. He will be missed by many.
Yvonne Titus
Work
September 13, 2021
