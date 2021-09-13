Yager, Tracy L.

BARABOO - Tracy L. Yager, age 68, of Baraboo, and formerly of Prairie du Chien, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison, Wis. He was born Sept. 27, 1952, in Prairie du Chien, Wis., the son of Burdette and Mary (Brendemuehl) Yager. Tracy worked as a manager for Farm and Fleet and later for Perry Printing in Baraboo. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He is survived by his brothers, John (Pat), Thomas and Todd (Leslie) Yager; along with his sister-in-law, Barbara Day Yager.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, Sept. 14, at 11 a.m. at the GARRITY FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL in Prairie du Chien, with burial in the Union Lumpkin Cemetery in Bloomington, Wis. Friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday from 9 a.m. until the time of services.

