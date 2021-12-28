Schutz, Vada L.

PORTAGE/WAUSAU - Vada Lynn Schutz, 70, passed away on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at Aspirus Divine Savior Hospital in Portage, after a 25-year battle with rheumatoid arthritis, and a recent medical, non-COVID emergency.

Vada was born on Aug. 17, 1951, to Earl and Mary Nitz in Portage, Wis. She graduated from Sun Prairie High School in 1970. She married Larry Schutz on July 3, 1971, and they observed their 50th wedding anniversary on July 3, 2021. They renewed their vows on their date at the Little Brown Church in the Vail in Nashua, Iowa, for their 40th anniversary.

Vada worked part time for Value Village and St. Gobain (Mox Med.) in her earlier years. In 1993 Larry and Vada purchased a Hallmark Card and Gift Store in Wahpeton, N.D. She was complimented many times on her talent for product display appeal; she was the main reason for its success. They sold the business in 1998 and moved back to Wisconsin.

Vada's interests in life were her talent in the rubber stamp hobby of creating greeting cards, for which she won awards. Other interests were birdwatching, listening to the Milwaukee Brewers, and tending to her flowers in the summer. She could make orchids bloom for up to six months at a time, year round.

Vada is survived by her husband, Larry; son, Nathan; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Lorraine and Larry Gapinski; aunt, Lorraine Crawford; and some cousins.

The family would like to thank Dr. Escobedo and Dr. Nuenninghoff of SSM Health, and the SSM specialty clinic in Portage and Baraboo for her medical care over the years.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 30, at the KRATZ FUNERAL HOME in Portage, Wis. (www.kratzfuneralhome.com). Visitation will be from 1 p.m. to the time of service at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at the Green Wood Cemetery in Lewiston Township.