Valarie Dziewior
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home Inc
801 E Monowau
Tomah, WI

Dziewior, Valarie D.

NEW LISBON - Valarie D. Dziewior, 70, of New Lisbon, passed away on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at Mile Bluff Medical Center, Mauston. She was born on Nov. 5, 1951, to Dwane and Genevieve (Swger) Schroeder in Hillsboro, Wis. She was a member of the New Lisbon High School Graduating Class of 1969. On Jan. 6, Valerie was united in marriage to Francis Dziewior in 1972. She attended beauty school and went on to own her own beauty salon for over 15 years. She enjoyed painting masterpieces, watching the Packers, playing bingo, and visiting with her family and friends. In her younger years she enjoyed the fishing, hunting, and baking. She will be remembered for her kind heart and sense of humor.

She is survived by her children, Brian (Amy) Dziewior and grandchildren, Noah and Oliver, of Clarksville, Tenn., and Linda (Molly) Hill and three grandchildren; and brothers, Jon (Dianne) Schroeder of Camp Douglas and Danny (Diane) Schroeder of Mauston.

In addition to her parents and her sister, Brenda, she was preceded in death by her husband, Francis Dziewior.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, Tomah, is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences can be offered by visiting www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.

Memorial contributions can be given to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 1120 James Drive, Suite A, Hartland, WI 53029.


Published by WiscNews.com on Jan. 13, 2022.
