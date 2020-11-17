Miller, Vearl A.

LAKE DELTON- Vearl A. Miller, age 55 years, passed away on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 at the St. Clare Hospice House in Baraboo.

He was born on June 13, 1965 to John E. and Margaret L. (Mc Conochie) Miller and Vearl graduated from the Reedsburg High School. He was married to Wanda Eno from Elroy.

Vearl was as an automotive technician for many years at Kruse Motors in Baraboo.

Survivors include his children, Joannie (Andrew) Boldon, Ross (Alexa) Miller, Dayne Eno, and Wade Eno all of Tomah; grandchildren, Lyam Eno, Zoey Boldon, Lyla Boldon and Ayah Miller; and brothers, John, Joel (Denise), Mike (Anna) and Matt Miller.

With COVID restrictions, for everyone's safety, no Services are scheduled at this time. Please remember Vearl's life and honor him in a fitting manner.

The Picha Funeral Home in Elroy is assisting, for online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com